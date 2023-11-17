Martin goes fastest by over half a second from Raul Fernandez.
Qatar MotoGP: LIVE UPDATES from Friday Practice at Losail
Francesco Bagnaia heads into the Qatar MotoGP weekend with a 14-point advantage over Jorge Martin.
Both riders will be looking to make a good start during Friday's double practice session, while winner last time out Enea Bastianini will be hoping to replicate that performance at the venue he took his first MotoGP win at last season.
Martin goes fastest by over half a second from Raul Fernandez.
Aleix Espargaro has gone down at turn 14. That's the first MotoGP crash of the weekend.
Martin has made his way past Morbidelli and Bastianini, and Bagnaia is attempting to do the same as he looks to latch onto the rear of Martin's Ducati.
Free Practice 1 at Losail is underway!
Good afternoon and welcome to day-one of the Qatar MotoGP weekend. Coming up next is MotoGP FP1 at 12:45 UK time.