Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Portimao 2023

LIVE UPDATES: Bagnaia wins as Marquez jeered by home crowd after costly mistake

Last Updated: 3 Hours Ago

Marc Marquez took out Miguel Oliveira in the opening stages of the Portuguese MotoGP!

What a final lap from Zarco who overtook Binder and Marquez to claim fourth. A brilliant charge that saw him pick off three riders in two laps. 

Bagnaia remains perfect

Francesco Bagnaia has won the Portuguese MotoGP from Vinales and Bezzecchi. 

Final lap

Bagnaia leads but the gap is down to five tenths. 

Raul Fernanez is out after a crash. 

Zarco gets extremely close to running into the back of Aleix Espargaro. 

Lap 22

Bagnaia seems to have it covered as he's broken the 1 second barrier again. 

Binder is now ahead of Miller for the first time today. The South African is all over the rear of Marquez's Ducati. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
Martin is out

Martin has crashed out of P11. 

Lap 20

There's a fantastic battle going on between Marquez and Miller as the pair have exchanged P4 on four occasions over the last two laps. 

Bagnaia's lead had reached 1.3 seconds although it's back down to eight tenths. 

Lap 18

Vinales has just found six tenths on Bagnaia, is there still a chance?

Lap 15

Bezzecchi is doing a great job at the moment to holding off Marquez, Miller and Binder for the final spot on the podium. Ten laps to go in Portimao. 

Full details of the big crash here
Bagnaia is putting the hammer down as he finds five tenths on Vinales. 

Fabio Di Giannantonio has entered pit lane to retire with a technical issue. 

Lap 11

Vinales is keeping Bagnaia very, very honest at the front of the field. 

Lap nine

Despite suffering with a neck injury all weekend, Brad Binder is producing typical Sunday miracles. The KTM rider is sixth, one place behind teammate Miller. 

Lap seven

Alex Marquez is also enjoying a stunning start as he currently sits fourth. 

Lap seven

If Bagnaia thought he was set for an easy win, then think again, Maverick Vinales has caught the Italian out front. 

Marquez initially hit Martin after losing control under braking before clattering into Oliveira. 

The race might need to be red-flagged as Oliveira remains down. The Aprilia rider looks to be hurt from the incident. 

Lap three

DRAMA! Marquez has got it all wrong heading into turn three and has taken out Oliveira. 

Lap two

Bagnaia is not hanging around as he takes the lead following moves on Martin and Oliveira.

