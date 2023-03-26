Portimao: 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings
LIVE UPDATES: Bagnaia wins as Marquez jeered by home crowd after costly mistake
Marc Marquez took out Miguel Oliveira in the opening stages of the Portuguese MotoGP!
What a final lap from Zarco who overtook Binder and Marquez to claim fourth. A brilliant charge that saw him pick off three riders in two laps.
Francesco Bagnaia has won the Portuguese MotoGP from Vinales and Bezzecchi.
Bagnaia leads but the gap is down to five tenths.
Raul Fernanez is out after a crash.
Zarco gets extremely close to running into the back of Aleix Espargaro.
Bagnaia seems to have it covered as he's broken the 1 second barrier again.
Binder is now ahead of Miller for the first time today. The South African is all over the rear of Marquez's Ducati.
Martin has crashed out of P11.
There's a fantastic battle going on between Marquez and Miller as the pair have exchanged P4 on four occasions over the last two laps.
Bagnaia's lead had reached 1.3 seconds although it's back down to eight tenths.
Vinales has just found six tenths on Bagnaia, is there still a chance?
Bezzecchi is doing a great job at the moment to holding off Marquez, Miller and Binder for the final spot on the podium. Ten laps to go in Portimao.
Bagnaia is putting the hammer down as he finds five tenths on Vinales.
Fabio Di Giannantonio has entered pit lane to retire with a technical issue.
Vinales is keeping Bagnaia very, very honest at the front of the field.
Despite suffering with a neck injury all weekend, Brad Binder is producing typical Sunday miracles. The KTM rider is sixth, one place behind teammate Miller.
Alex Marquez is also enjoying a stunning start as he currently sits fourth.
If Bagnaia thought he was set for an easy win, then think again, Maverick Vinales has caught the Italian out front.
Marquez initially hit Martin after losing control under braking before clattering into Oliveira.
The race might need to be red-flagged as Oliveira remains down. The Aprilia rider looks to be hurt from the incident.
DRAMA! Marquez has got it all wrong heading into turn three and has taken out Oliveira.
Bagnaia is not hanging around as he takes the lead following moves on Martin and Oliveira.