How to watch Portuguese MotoGP 2023 today: Live stream for free

Enea Bastianini and Pol Espargaro have both been ruled out with injury. Bastianini broke a shoulder blade in Saturday's sprint race, while Espargaro crashed heavily on Friday.

Marquez will start today's race on pole position after a thrilling qualifying lap. But in the sprint race, he was overtaken by race winner Francesco Bagnaia whose race pace was far greater. Will the same thing happen over a longer distance?

How will yesterday's sprint affect the riders mentally and physically ahead of the first full race of 2023?

We’ve explained how you can watch the Portuguese MotoGP just below.

Miguel Oliveira On The Aprilia Could Be The SHOCK of 2023 | MotoGP 2023 Video of Miguel Oliveira On The Aprilia Could Be The SHOCK of 2023 | MotoGP 2023

How to watch Portuguese MotoGP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Portuguese MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Portuguese MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Portuguese MotoGP 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Portuguese MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch 2023 Portuguese MotoGP in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive rights to MotoGP in the UK. You don’t need BT broadband to stream sports online; simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of BT Sport contract-free. You can get set up with the BT Sport app or web player within 15 minutes.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to BT Sport. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

Portuguese MotoGP start times (UK)

Friday, March 24

Portuguese MotoGP P1 - 10.45am

Portuguese MotoGP P2 - 3pm

Saturday, March 25

Portuguese MotoGP P3 - 10.10am

Portuguese MotoGP Qualifying - 10.50am

Portuguese MotoGP Sprint - 3pm

Sunday, March 26

Portuguese MotoGP - 2pm

How to watch 2023 Portuguese MotoGP in the UK

BT Sports is showing every session of the Portuguese MotoGP in the UK.

With a BT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Portuguese MotoGP. And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the MotoGP on BT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to BT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!