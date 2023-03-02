When does MotoGP 2023 season start? When is Portimao test? All the timings

Francesco Bagnaia returns as the defending champion for the first time with a target on his back.

His Ducati bike should be the best on the grid but the same benefit goes to Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco.

Marc Marquez is the fascinating talking point - can the injury-ravaged six-time champion somehow clamber back into title contention this year?

When is MotoGP preseason testing?

MotoGP riders have already completed the first preseason test, in Sepang, on February 10-12.

They meet again for the final preseason test in Portimao on March 11-12.

Miguel Oliveira On The Aprilia Could Be The SHOCK of 2023 | MotoGP 2023 Video of Miguel Oliveira On The Aprilia Could Be The SHOCK of 2023 | MotoGP 2023

When does 2023 MotoGP season start?

The first race weekend of the year is the Portuguese MotoGP, at Portimao, on March 24-26.

A week later they reconvene in Argentina.

The 2023 MotoGP calendar has thrown up 21 rounds, and 42 races - they will visit 18 countries, including India and Kazakhstan for the first time.

The season-finale in Valencia is on November 24-26.

Where will MotoGP Sprint races be held?

A new format means that MotoGP weekends will have a Sprint race on every Saturday.

The Sprint race is half the distance, and half the points. It will not replace qualifying. The normal race will be on the Sunday.

What is the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up?

Bastianini's promotion from Gresini to the factory Ducati team alongside new champion Bagnaia is significant.

Alex Marquez left Honda to replace Bastianini at Gresini. Suzuki's exit means Joan Mir joins Repsol Honda, and Alex Rins joins LCR Honda.

Jack Miller has gone to KTM, Miguel Oliveira to RNF Aprilia.