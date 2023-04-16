Americas MotoGP: New World Championship standings
Rins wins after Bagnaia crashes out at MotoGP COTA: As it happened
Alex Rins wins the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas after Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the lead!
MotoGP of the Americas, Austin - Race Results
Alex Rins has done it! He's a two-time MotoGP race winner at COTA.
Baring a mistake Rins has this one done and dusted.
Rins is 2.4 seconds clear and doing a super job out front.
Vinales is showing amazing speed as he sets his personal best on lap 17. It's likely to be too late for the podium though.
Rins is doing enough at the moment as his lead remains 2.5 seconds with 4 laps to go.
Rins responds as the lead goes back beyond two seconds.
Marini could yet win this, he's taken five tenths of out Rins on the last lap around.
Marini has finally got the move done on Quartararo for second.
We have less riders in the race than points positions as Takaaki Nakagami has also crashed.
KTM' day has gone from bad to worse as Brad Binder has now crashed.
Joan Mir is the latest to go down! Disaster for the Repsol Honda man.
Ducati are in shock. What a mistake from Bagnaia!
Bagnaia has done it again. He's crashed from the lead at turn 2. Unbelievable.
Miller's time inside the top three has come to an end after making hit six crashes this weekend.
Alex Marquez has been taken to the medical centre after being collected on lap one by Martin.
Could a move for the lead be coming... Rins is all over the back of Bagnaia.
Rins responds with the fastest lap of the race as the gap to Bagnaia is not just three tenths.
Rins is now getting very close while Miller is the fastest rider on circuit in P3.
Rins is staying close to Bagnaia so far although he's not close enough to make challenge.
Jack Miller has made a phenomenal start as he's currently third.
Another one!! Aleix Espargaro is down at turn 12
Disaster for Ducati as Alex Marquez and Jorge Martin have clashed and crashed out.
Brilliant start by Bagnaia as he leads from Rins.