Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Circuit of the Americas, 16 April

Rins wins after Bagnaia crashes out at MotoGP COTA: As it happened

Last Updated: 7 Hours Ago

Alex Rins wins the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas after Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the lead!

 

Reporting By:
21:09
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
20:52
Race results

MotoGP of the Americas, Austin - Race Results

Alex Rins, MotoGP, Circuit of the Americas, 16 April
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
20:44
ALEX RINS HAS WON THE AMERICAN MOTOGP

Alex Rins has done it! He's a two-time MotoGP race winner at COTA.

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:43
Last lap

Baring a mistake Rins has this one done and dusted.

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:41

Rins is 2.4 seconds clear and doing a super job out front. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:40

Vinales is showing amazing speed as he sets his personal best on lap 17. It's likely to be too late for the podium though.

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:37

Rins is doing enough at the moment as his lead remains 2.5 seconds with 4 laps to go. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:32
Lap 15

Rins responds as the lead goes back beyond two seconds. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:30

Marini could yet win this, he's taken five tenths of out Rins on the last lap around. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:29
Lap 13

Marini has finally got the move done on Quartararo for second.

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:26
Lap 12

We have less riders in the race than points positions as Takaaki Nakagami has also crashed.

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:25
Lap 11

KTM' day has gone from bad to worse as Brad Binder has now crashed.

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:21
Lap 9

Joan Mir is the latest to go down! Disaster for the Repsol Honda man. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:20

Ducati are in shock. What a mistake from Bagnaia!

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:18
Bagnaia is out! I can't believe it

Bagnaia has done it again. He's crashed from the lead at turn 2. Unbelievable. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:17
Miller is down

Miller's time inside the top three has come to an end after making hit six crashes this weekend. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:16

Alex Marquez has been taken to the medical centre after being collected on lap one by Martin. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:15
Lap 7

Could a move for the lead be coming... Rins is all over the back of Bagnaia.

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:12
Lap 5

Rins responds with the fastest lap of the race as the gap to Bagnaia is not just three tenths. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:10

Rins is now getting very close while Miller is the fastest rider on circuit in P3. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:08
Lap 3

Rins is staying close to Bagnaia so far although he's not close enough to make challenge. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:06
Lap 2

Jack Miller has made a phenomenal start as he's currently third.

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:04
More drama on lap 1

Another one!! Aleix Espargaro is down at turn 12

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:04

Disaster for Ducati as Alex Marquez and Jorge Martin have clashed and crashed out. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
20:03
Lap 1

Brilliant start by Bagnaia as he leads from Rins. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
 