2023 MotoGP of the Americas, Austin - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 41m 14.649s 2 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +3.498s 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +4.936s 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +8.318s 5 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +9.989s 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +12.049s 7 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +12.242s 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +20.399s 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +27.981s 10 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +28.217s 11 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +32.370s 12 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +68.065s 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +83.012s Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) DNF Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) DNF Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) DNF Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) DNF Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) DNF

* Rookie

Alex Rins ends Honda’s MotoGP victory drought in style at the 2023 Americas MotoGP in Austin, Texas.

The new LCR rider took the lead when Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia crashed out just before the halfway stage.

But the victory battle wasn’t over, with VR46 Ducati's Luca Marini later blasting past Fabio Quartararo's Yamaha for second and facing only a two-second gap to Rins.

Rins responded, managing his advantage for Honda’s first win since the absent Marc Marquez at Misano in 2021.

Rins’ sixth premier-class victory, after five for Suzuki, was also LCR’s first since Cal Crutchlow in 2018.

Meanwhile, Marini celebrated his first ever (Sunday) MotoGP podium and Quartararo a first rostrum of the season.

In a replica of the Saturday Sprint, Bagnaia and Rins battled for the lead on the opening lap. But this time there was no shaking off the Spaniard, who sunk his teeth into the factory Ducati.

The pressure paid off when Bagnaia crashed out of the lead, at Turn 2, on lap 8 of 20.

The reigning champion’s second fall in as many MotoGP races left the Italian visibly shocked but Bagnaia’s downfall was one of no less than ten race accidents, three of them on the opening lap.

Sprint podium finisher Jorge Martin lost the front of his Pramac Ducati at Turn 3, wiping out an unlucky Alex Marquez. Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro was down soon after, falling from his Aprilia at Turn 12.

KTM's Jack Miller, who had jumped from tenth to third, was leading the pursuit of the top two when he suffered his sixth and final accident of the weekend.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir, Miller’s team-mate Brad Binder, Rins’ team-mate Takaaki Nakagami and Honda stand-in Stefan Bradl then fell after Bagnaia, meaning just 13 riders reached the finish.

High front-tyre pressure, also an issue in the ten-lap Sprint, could again have been behind many of the falls.

Espargaro’s team-mate Maverick Vinales got another poor start before recovering to fourth ahead of RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira and title leader Marco Bezzecchi (VR46).

As in the Sprint, all riders chose the hard front and soft rear tyres.

While Miguel Oliveira and Joan Mir returned to action this weekend, three riders remained absent due to injuries at last month’s Portimao season opener:

Pol Espargaro was replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Jonas Folger, with last year’s COTA winner Enea Bastianini replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro and Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez (a seven-time COTA winner) by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl.

The MotoGP Court of Appeal is yet to decide if Marquez's double long-lap penalty will be carried over from Argentina to his next event, which is expected to be the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez later this month.