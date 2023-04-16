The first-lap incident between the two Ducatis ended the weekend for the two riders who had previously complained of sickness.

Pramac Racing rider Martin, who started from 12th, slipped and took out Gresini Racing's Marquez in the process. Both riders were okay.

Marquez had started from fourth and had been identified on Saturday by Francesco Bagnaia as a key threat, but he crashed out of both races in Texas this weekend.

Eight out of 22 riders crashed out of the grand prix, most notably Bagnaia from the lead. That allowed Alex Rins to secure the victory.

In the sprint race on Saturday, Marquez lost the front of his Ducati when trying to overtake Martin into fourth.

He will go home without a point from the third round of the 2023 season.

Marquez revealed he vomited in his helmet in the sprint, while Martin has complained of being unwell all weekend despite a heroic effort to finish on the podium on Saturday.

Their collision in Sunday's grand prix will hardly have improved how they feel...