Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP sprint race, French MotoGP, 13 May

LIVE UPDATES: Francesco Bagnaia crashes out of French MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi leads after Francesco Bagnaia crashed out.

14:08
13:46
Bezzecchi leads Ducati 1-2-3

Behind Bezzecchi, Martin has held onto second place ahead of Johann Zarco who claims a podium in front of his home crowd. 

13:45
13:45
Marco Bezzecchi wins!

Bezzecchi takes his second MotoGP win after dominating at Le Mans. 

13:43
Lap 26

Marquez is out! Marc Marquez has gone down after trying to respond to Martin's attack at turn seven. 

13:41
Lap 25

Jack Milelr is down for the second race in succession. What a nightmare for the KTM rider.

13:36

Bezzecchi is now leading by over three second and Marquez and Martin are fighting hard for second. 

13:35

Binder has been given a Long-lap penalty due to not losing a second after running off circuit when overtaking Miller. 

13:31
Lap 19

Miller is now down to seventh as Binder is all over his teammate. 

13:26
Lap 15

Alex Rins has just crashed, two laps after Joan Mir also went down

13:24
Lap 14

Bezzecchi is continuing to pull away as Zarco is the next rider looking to pass Miller. 

13:23

Bezzecchi has opened up a 1.1 second lead over Marquez, while Miller is fading as Martin gets through. 

13:20

Marquez is up to second with a fantastic move under braking for turn eight. 

13:19

We have a new race leader - Bezzecchi leads after getting through on Miller at turn one. 

13:16

Bezzecchi has been asked to drop one position. 

13:15

Bezzecchi has just shoved Marquez off the track at turn six - a penalty could be coming his way for that one. 

13:12

Vinales made a brilliant move on Bagnaia heading into turn ten but Bagnaia tried to snap straight back as the two clashed when going for the racing line. Both riders are out.

13:11
Lap 6

Vinales and Bagnaia have gone down!!

13:10

Miller is not getting away as Marquez and Bagnaia remain close. Vinales is making moves though as he passes Marini for P4. 

13:08
Lap 3

Miller finally gets his move done for the lead. Great move into turn two. 

13:06

Brilliant fighting between Miller and Marquez, the latter leads after a cutback into turn eight. 

13:04

It's been a disaster for Brad Binder who was pushed wide at turn five and is currently 18th. 

13:03
Lap 1

It's Marc Marquez who leads from Miller.

13:03
The 1000th MotoGP is go!!

It's lights out at Le Mans for the French Grand Prix. 

13:00

The formation lap is underway. 

