French MotoGP: New World Championship standings
LIVE UPDATES: Francesco Bagnaia crashes out of French MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi leads after Francesco Bagnaia crashed out.
Behind Bezzecchi, Martin has held onto second place ahead of Johann Zarco who claims a podium in front of his home crowd.
Bezzecchi takes his second MotoGP win after dominating at Le Mans.
Marquez is out! Marc Marquez has gone down after trying to respond to Martin's attack at turn seven.
Jack Milelr is down for the second race in succession. What a nightmare for the KTM rider.
Bezzecchi is now leading by over three second and Marquez and Martin are fighting hard for second.
Binder has been given a Long-lap penalty due to not losing a second after running off circuit when overtaking Miller.
Miller is now down to seventh as Binder is all over his teammate.
Alex Rins has just crashed, two laps after Joan Mir also went down
Bezzecchi is continuing to pull away as Zarco is the next rider looking to pass Miller.
Bezzecchi has opened up a 1.1 second lead over Marquez, while Miller is fading as Martin gets through.
Marquez is up to second with a fantastic move under braking for turn eight.
We have a new race leader - Bezzecchi leads after getting through on Miller at turn one.
Bezzecchi has been asked to drop one position.
Bezzecchi has just shoved Marquez off the track at turn six - a penalty could be coming his way for that one.
Vinales made a brilliant move on Bagnaia heading into turn ten but Bagnaia tried to snap straight back as the two clashed when going for the racing line. Both riders are out.
Vinales and Bagnaia have gone down!!
Miller is not getting away as Marquez and Bagnaia remain close. Vinales is making moves though as he passes Marini for P4.
Miller finally gets his move done for the lead. Great move into turn two.
Brilliant fighting between Miller and Marquez, the latter leads after a cutback into turn eight.
It's been a disaster for Brad Binder who was pushed wide at turn five and is currently 18th.
It's Marc Marquez who leads from Miller.
It's lights out at Le Mans for the French Grand Prix.
The formation lap is underway.