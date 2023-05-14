Francesco Bagnaia and Maverick Vinales crash at French MotoGP - then push and shove in the gravel
Francesco Bagnaia and Maverick Vinales crashed into each other, then pushed and shoved each other angrily in the gravel at the French MotoGP.
Aprilia rider Vinales was trying to overtake factory Ducati’s Bagnaia when they collided and, after a brief moment of trying to stay upright, they fell.
Vinales, who rose to his feet first, stormed over to Bagnaia and gesticulated furiously at him.
Vinales even tapped Bagnaia’s helmet with his left hand.
Bagnaia stood up too and argued back - the riders clearly shoved each other before being separated.
Shortly after, they were embracing and shaking hands.
Bagnaia had started on pole position and as the championship-leader.
Marco Bezzecchi won the race.