Francesco Bagnaia, Sprint Race, Austrian MotoGP 19 August

Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring: As it happened

14:16
13:48
13:48
Bagnaia wins at the Red Bull Ring

Bagnaia has taken victory ahead of Binder, Bezzecchi, Marini and Vinales. 

13:46
Final lap

Bagnaia is over five seconds clear as he starts the final lap.

13:44
Lap 26

Marquez is down to fifth as Marini comes through, which has sent Valentino Rossi into celebration at the side of the track.

13:38

Bezzecchi is through at turn nine. 

13:38

Bezzecchi is trying very hard to overtake Marquez. He's tried again at turn one with no success before attempting to ride around the outside of turn two, which was again unseccessful. 

13:33

This one is close to being over as Bagnaia is now 2.4 seconds clear of Marquez. 

13:29

Bezzecchi comes from a long way back as he attempts to overtake Marquez, but the Italian has ran wide and handed the position back to the Spaniard. 

13:26
Lap 14

This is heading the same way as the sprint as Bagnaia now leads Binder by one second. 

13:25
Honda's tough day continues.

Joan Mir has crashed out of yet another Grand Prix.

13:22
Lap 12

Aleix Espargaro is now through on Miller as well. This is turning into a disaster for Miller. 

13:20
Lap 11

And he's through at the beginning of lap 11 after making a move at turn 1. 

13:19

Miller is coming under intense pressure from Vinales for sixth. 

13:16
Lap 8

Miguel Oliveira has retired from the race due to an issue with the front of his bike. 

13:14

Miller has now dropped down to sixth as Marini and Bezzecchi has also passed the KTM rider.

13:14

There has been a change for P3 as Alex Marquez is through on Miller.  

13:11

Martin takes his Long Lap penalty and is down to 13th. 

13:08
Lap 2

Binder is pushing hard to try and pass Bagnaia and avoid front tyre pressure woes. But the Ducati rider remains in the lead. 

13:06
Lap 1

Bagnaia leads from Binder but Vinales is down to tenth. What a disaster again for the Aprilia rider.

13:05

And it's lights out at the Austrian MotoGP. 

13:03

The formation lap is underway! 

13:02

Jorge Martin has a Long Lap penalty for irresponsible rider during the turn one incident. 

13:00

Let's hope for a clear passage through turn one this time around after yesterday's sprint saw three riders crash out. 

12:41

Francesco Bagnaia is on pole once again ahead of Maverick Vinales and Brad Binder. If Vinales can get away with the two riders either side of him then he should be in contention for the win. 

