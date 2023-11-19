Crash Home
2023 Qatar MotoGP - LIVE UPDATES

Last Updated: 2 Minutes Ago

Jorge Martin heads into the Grand Prix looking to take more points out of Francesco Bagnaia's title advantage after winning the sprint. 

Luca Marini starts from pole ahead of Gresini Ducati duo Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez. 

Stay tuned as Crash.net brings you all the latest from the Qatar MotoGP. 

17:07
Lap 3

Bagnaia leads by half a second but Martin is struggling to make progress.

17:06

Martin was so nearly launched from his machine off the start. 

17:04

It's been a disastrous start for Jorge Martin who has dropped to eighth while Francesco Bagnaia leads. 

17:03

It's lights out at the Qatar MotoGP.

17:01

The formation lap is underway at Lusail. 

16:33

Good afternoon and welcome to the Qatar MotoGP. Coming up at 17:00 is the main event as Luca Marini starts from pole. 

