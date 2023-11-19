The Portuguese clipped the back of fellow Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro on the opening lap of the Saturday race in Qatar, sending them both – plus Ducati's Enea Bastianini – to the ground, while Franco Morbidelli was forced wide.

Oliveira came off the worst, suffering a broken right shoulder blade. Espargaro sustained a ‘a small fracture at the top of the left fibula’ but was back on track for warm-up. Bastianini escaped injury.

The FIM Stewards, having said the incident was “still under investigation" late on Saturday night, have now announced their verdict.

RNF rider Oliveira, himself the innocent victim of two early race incidents this year, has been given a Long Lap Penalty for his next Grand Prix race due to ‘riding in an irresponsible manner causing a crash, involving riders #41 and #23’.

Since Oliveira is unlikely to return to a MotoGP bike until the 2024 Sepang test he would therefore serve his Long Lap in the opening round of next season, back in Qatar on March 10.

"Unfortunately, it looks like it: Miss the [Valencia] race and test. That's it. My final laps of this fantastic season have come to an end," Oliveira said after returning to the circuit on Sunday.

Oliveira is still unsure of the recovery time for his shoulder but a similar injury for Bastianini at Portimao this season needed two months.