LIVE UPDATES from Friday practice for the Spanish MotoGP in Jerez

All eyes will be on Maverick Vinales after his exhlierating COTA performance converting his pole position to wins in both the Sprint and Sunday Grand Prix.

Back on home soil, the Spaniard will be looking for more of the same to keep his season heading in the right direction.

Vinales is not alone in hoping for a push from the home crowd - Jorge Martin arrives back in Spain as the championship leader.

Pedro Acosta will be looking to go one better in his rookie season an take a win after coming close in Texas, with a wildcard apperaance thrown into the mix for Dani Pedrosa.

Defending champion Francesco Bagnaia will be looking to find the form he had in 2023, where he took the main race win at the Angel Nieto circuit.