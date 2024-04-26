The chequered flag is out! Bagnaia is the first to see if he can make any headway and it's a personal best, but he remains 12th for Ducati.
LIVE UPDATES from Friday practice for the Spanish MotoGP in Jerez
MotoGP heads back to Europe for the next rounds of the championship, starting with the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez.
All eyes will be on Maverick Vinales after his exhlierating COTA performance converting his pole position to wins in both the Sprint and Sunday Grand Prix.
Back on home soil, the Spaniard will be looking for more of the same to keep his season heading in the right direction.
Vinales is not alone in hoping for a push from the home crowd - Jorge Martin arrives back in Spain as the championship leader.
Pedro Acosta will be looking to go one better in his rookie season an take a win after coming close in Texas, with a wildcard apperaance thrown into the mix for Dani Pedrosa.
Defending champion Francesco Bagnaia will be looking to find the form he had in 2023, where he took the main race win at the Angel Nieto circuit.
The current top three : Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez and Vinales . The clock is heading close to zero so it's last chance to improve in the session .
A change at the top - Alex Marquez takes over with a much improved 1m36.630s as we head into the final minutes of the session.
There's another faller with Augusto Fernandez down at turn two!
The Marc Marquez lap of 1m 37.137s is still sitting pretty at the top as we head into the final ten minutes - that's still around a second off of Bagnaia's lap record at Jerez.
A much more purposeful lap from the 2023 Sunday race winner at Jerez sees Bagnaia move into the top ten from 16th.
That was not enough for Pedrosa, who immediately improves again for sixth!
Improvements incoming - Jorge Martin finally shows what he can do in Jerez as he moves up to fifth. Pedrosa is also heading in the right direction as he moves back to eighth.
Zarco is OFF! That was a fast fall at turn eight - the front folded on his LCR Honda.
Improvements for Franco Morbidelli see him move into third with just over twenty minutes left to run in FP1.
Rookie Pedro Acosta is working away in fifth. You need to look down the timesheets for championship leader Jorge Martin, in 14th and current MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia in 16th at the moment.
There's half an hour remaining and most riders are back in the pits, Marc Marquez still leads the way and has just improved. His brother Alex sits second, with Vinales completing the current top three.
Dani Pedrosa is once again setting competitive times - currently eighth but only 0.827s off the current best.
Times are dropping rapidly - Marc Marquez returns to the top with a 1m37s lap.
The laps are still coming in thick and fast and Marc Marquez takes over, only to be swiftly bettered by Vinales again and then Raul Fernandez, who currently holds the number one slot.
The first laps are in and after a few rapid changes at the top it is Maverick Vinales leading the way with a 1m 39.113s
The bike head down pitlane for FP1 and the weather is sunny and relatively cool - which could mean we see some fast lap times...
Maverick Vinales dominated the Texas round, so will be one to watch, can he do it again on home turf? We also have Dani Pedrosa back as a wildcard - he topped the first practice in Jerez last year!
Good morning and welcome to coverage of day one in Jerez for the Spanish MotoGP. Free practice will begin shortly at 9:45 UK time.