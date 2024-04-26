Friday practice for the Spanish MotoGP in Jerez: As it happened
MotoGP heads back to Europe for the next rounds of the championship, starting with the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez.
Session over and Francesco Bagnaia leads the way with his new lap record ahead of Maverick Vinales who is second and Marc Marquez third .
Championship leader Jorge Martin is fifth while Rookie Acosta is the only KTM straight to Q2 in sixth!
Bagnaia timed it best! The chequered flag is out and the next flying laps could not match his 1m 36.025s lap record.
It's another new lap record - this time Bagnaia goes fastest! He was near the limit - as was Marc Marquez who goes third moments later!
Crash! All those first flying laps will be cancelled as Brad Biner, who was well under with red sectors spins off through the gravel at turn seven - it was big - the bike went all the way to the fence!
There is a small lull as the bikes get ready for a final time attack as we enter the final five minutes...
Not to be outdone - Maverick Vinales is next to go fastest, a superb final sector taking him to a new lap record! Bagnaia moves into second and Bezzecchi third behind.
Almost straight after there is another crash - this time for Jack Miller!
it's all change as Martin now goes top with 1m 36.435s!
The change to soft tyres has lead to improvements all round - first Franco Morbidelli moved from ninth to second, before Aleix Espargaro went third briefly - he was overtaken by a better lap from Fabio Di Giannantonio, who then goes around again to take second!
Maverick Vinales is back on track and means business - he's now top with a 1m 36.482s lap - the best of the day so far!
22 minutes remaining and most riders are back into the pits...
There's a LOT of crashes this afternoon, next it's Miguel Oliveira in a fall almost identical to his teammate Raul Fernandez earlier!
We're over half way through now - Binder still leads the session, with Di Giannantonio now second and Jorge Martin sat in third.
Another Crash: Pedrosa is over by the air fence . He's off over by turn two!
Next to fall is Alex Marquez he's off at the final turn Jorge Lorenzo corner. At the same time Fabio Di Giannantonio moves into second!
Bezzecchi has a new trye, so puts in a pass on Jack Miller to ensue it's not wasted! He climbs from 11th to ninth at the end of that lap.
The yellow flags are back out! This time for Fabio Quartararo , he was pushing hard to find something - the Yamaha rider is currently 17th.
Franco Morbidelli has also improved - he's up to sixth now
Bagnaia has made a small improvement on his next lap, searching for improvements he's now seventh quickest.
Twenty minutes in and Binder remains on top, with Martin now second and Pedro Acosta third.
Francseco Bagnaia is eighth and has just crossed the line - to remain eighth. By contrast Jorge Martin has just moved from sixth to second.
After that drama we're at a quiet moment, with most of the riders back in the pits. Binder still leads the way with Acosta now up in second and Marc Marquez third.
The crashes are not over! A dangerous one for Maverick Vinales who is left on track with his Aprilia after trying to save his fall using his knee! He's heading back to the pits.
A typical turn one crash there for Marco Bezzecchi - he's swiftly followed into the gravel by Raul Fernandez - he's off at the final corner!