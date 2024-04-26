Maverick Vinales, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
Maverick Vinales, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April

Friday practice for the Spanish MotoGP in Jerez: As it happened

MotoGP heads back to Europe for the next rounds of the championship, starting with the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez.

2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Friday Practice Results | MotoGP | Crash

26 Apr 2024
15:09
Click here for full lap times and results

2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Friday Practice Results

15:05

Session over and Francesco Bagnaia leads the way with his new lap record ahead of Maverick Vinales who is second and Marc Marquez third . 

Championship leader Jorge Martin is fifth while Rookie Acosta is the only KTM straight to Q2 in sixth!

15:02

Bagnaia timed it best! The chequered flag is out and the next flying laps could not match his 1m 36.025s lap record.

15:01

It's another new lap record  - this time Bagnaia goes fastest! He was near the limit - as was Marc Marquez who goes third moments later!

14:58

Crash! All those first flying laps will be cancelled as Brad Biner, who was well under with red sectors spins off through the gravel at turn seven - it was big - the bike went all the way to the fence!

14:55

There is a small lull as the bikes get ready for a final time attack as we enter the final five minutes...

14:51

Not to be outdone - Maverick Vinales is next to go fastest, a superb final sector taking him to a new lap record! Bagnaia moves into second and Bezzecchi third behind.

14:49

Almost straight after there is another crash - this time for Jack Miller!

14:48

it's all change as Martin now goes top with 1m 36.435s!

14:45

The change to soft tyres has lead to improvements all round - first Franco Morbidelli moved from ninth to second, before Aleix Espargaro went third briefly - he was overtaken by a better lap from Fabio Di Giannantonio, who then goes around again to take second!

14:40

Maverick Vinales is back on track and means business - he's now top with a 1m 36.482s lap - the best of the day so far!

14:38

22 minutes remaining and most riders are back into the pits...

14:35

There's a LOT of crashes this afternoon, next it's Miguel Oliveira in a fall almost identical to his teammate Raul Fernandez earlier!

14:33

We're over half way through now - Binder still leads the session, with Di Giannantonio now second and Jorge Martin sat in third. 

14:32

Another Crash: Pedrosa is over by the air fence . He's off over by turn two!

14:29

Next to fall is Alex Marquez  he's off at the final turn Jorge Lorenzo corner. At the same time Fabio Di Giannantonio moves into second!

14:27

Bezzecchi has a new trye, so puts in a pass on Jack Miller to ensue it's not wasted! He climbs from 11th to ninth at the end of that lap.

14:25

The yellow flags are back out! This time for Fabio Quartararo , he was pushing hard to find something - the Yamaha rider is currently 17th.

14:24

Franco Morbidelli has also improved - he's up to sixth now

14:21

Bagnaia has made a small improvement on his next lap, searching for improvements he's now seventh quickest.

14:20

Twenty minutes in and Binder remains on top, with Martin now second and Pedro Acosta third.

14:19

Francseco Bagnaia is eighth and has just crossed the line - to remain eighth. By contrast Jorge Martin has just moved from sixth to second.

14:15

After that drama we're at a quiet moment, with most of the riders back in the pits. Binder still leads the way with Acosta now up in second and Marc Marquez third.

14:10

The crashes are not over! A dangerous one for Maverick Vinales who is left on track with his Aprilia after trying to save his fall using his knee! He's heading back to the pits.

14:08

A typical turn one crash there for Marco Bezzecchi - he's swiftly followed into the gravel by Raul Fernandez - he's off at the final corner!