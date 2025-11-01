Where the Yamaha V4 MotoGP bike is better than the inline-four version

Augusto Fernandez opens up on the strengths of the Yamaha V4 over the current package

Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha test team, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha test team, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez has explained where the new V4 MotoGP bike is better than the current inline-four version being raced in 2025.

The Japanese manufacturer announced last year that it would, for the first time in the modern era, be building a V4 prototype in a bid to boost its declining form.

Since 2002’s switch to four-stroke machinery, Yamaha has stuck with its inline-four cylinder engine design and has won eight riders’ titles with it between Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo and Fabio Quartararo.

However, since Suzuki departed the grid in 2022, Yamaha has been an outlier in this regard.

The V4 made its race debut at the San Marino Grand Prix with Augusto Fernandez, where it was second-to-last on the grid and 61.504s off the lead in 14th.

Compared to the highest Yamaha (Fabio Quartararo in eighth), Fernandez was 40.54s adrift.

Its second outing at the Malaysian Grand Prix saw Fernandez finish closer to the leaders in 18th, 47.060s back, while the leading Yamaha was 35.5s up the road.

Fernandez did note, however, that the V4 "needs something else" after experiencing a tough Sepang weekend. 

Yamaha is being conservative with how much power it squeezes out of the V4 right now, but Fernandez has still seen some positives compared to the current bike.

“It’s smoother than the [inline-four] M1,” he told Sky Italy.

“We’re not exploiting its full potential; we’re keeping it a bit calm to analyse each step.

“The front needs to be sorted out, but the throttle-tyre connection is better. Grip management, and in particular the way we understand tyre drop, has improved significantly.

“And, it’s also wonderful to ride.”

Fernandez understands Quartararo’s impatience

When it was tested by Quartararo at Misano, he was less than impressed with the V4, noting that it had similar problems to the inline-four.

The V4 project has been seen as Yamaha’s last attempt to convince Quartararo to stay beyond 2026.

Fernandez understands why Quartararo is impatient, but is convinced a competitive bike “will emerge”.

“I understand Fabio, because he’s someone who would like to win tomorrow,” he said, speaking ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix.

“But we’ll still need a little patience. Here in Malaysia with the V4 we’ll struggle like in Misano, because there are two short straights, and when you get to sector four… it’s a phase in which you shouldn’t look at the times.

“We have to focus on the feeling. But I’m sure a good bike will emerge.”

Fernandez will be back in action as a wildcard at the Valencia Grand Prix finale, after which it is expected that the inline-four cylinder bike will be effectively retired from the post-race test onwards.

