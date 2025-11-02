Honda insider says it “can touch” its “dream” goal of MotoGP wins now

Aleix Espargaro believes Honda is almost capable of winning MotoGP races now

Honda MotoGP test rider Aleix Espargaro believes the Japanese marque can “touch with the fingers” its “dream” of winning races again.

Honda has made significant steps with its RC213V in 2025 following years of declining results since its last world title in 2019.

With its technical team now helmed by Romano Albesiano, Honda scored a victory in wet conditions at the French Grand Prix with Johann Zarco, while Joan Mir has two dry-weather podiums to his credit in 2025.

The gains Honda has made have put it front and centre in the 2027 rider market discussion, following links with the likes of Jorge Martin and Pedro Acosta this year.

Test rider Aleix Espargaro has been a key factor in Honda’s gains this year and sees its works squad as “really, really competitive”.

“From Japan, we saw both bikes being very competitive, always at the top,” he said during the Malaysian Grand Prix, where Mir finished third.

“We are missing some more podiums, but I think Joan and Luca [Marini] are very strong, especially Luca is strong in every session.

“It’s clear the progress we have made.

“I’m very proud. When I arrived here, I knew it was a big brand, but it was a bit of chaos.

“So, from the beginning, we did a good job.

“I have to say that this team is really, really competitive - more than what I expected.

“Joan and Luca are very motivated.

“When you see that the results are coming and the bike is improving, the riders know they can push a little bit more.

“The target is clear to win races and at the beginning of the season, it looked like a dream. But now we can touch it with the fingers.”

Honda has an outside chance at cracking the top three in the manufacturers’ standings, as it sits 59 points behind KTM.

However, a fourth-place finish would be its highest constructors’ championship finish since the 2021 season.

Honda insider says it “can touch” its “dream” goal of MotoGP wins now
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

