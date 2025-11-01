Alex Marquez reveals advice Marc Marquez gave him about managing MotoGP pressure

Alex Marquez has revealed the advice Marc Marquez gave him on how to handle the pressure of fighting for a historic second in the 2025 MotoGP standings.

The Gresini Ducati rider secured runner-up spot in the 2025 standings last weekend at the Malaysian Grand Prix, after finishing second in the sprint.

It marked his highest ever MotoGP championship position and made history, as the Marquez brothers became the first ever to finish 1-2 in the standings.

Alex Marquez has run in second for most of this year, but began streaking clear of third in the second half of the campaign as Pecco Bagnaia began to struggle for form.

Marc Marquez won the title at the Japanese Grand Prix, forcing all eyes onto Alex Marquez’s quest for runner-up spot.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after finishing second in the championship, Alex Marquez reveals the advice his older brother gave him in Japan to combat pressure.

“He said to me in Japan, ‘The people are giving you a lot of pressure’,” he began.

“‘If you finish third, I was third [in 2024]. Just don’t put pressure on yourself. You are making more than what you expected. You are making a really good season. So, just try to enjoy it.’

“And it’s just what I did from that race, and now I’m here.

“So, I said already in the video call on WhatsApp, I said, ‘We are now in our bucketlist party, because in Japan I still had to finish my mission’, and he celebrated his title.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So, now we need to do a big party together.”

Marc Marquez will sit out the rest of the 2025 season after suffering a complicated shoulder injury in a collision at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Therefore, he was not in Malaysia to celebrate Alex Marquez’s second in the standings.

However, he wrote on Instagram: “We grew together, we had fun together, we worked together, we suffered together and this year... WE WIN TOGETHER! I love you, baby brother.”

Alex Marquez went on to win the Malaysian Grand Prix, registering his third race victory of the 2025 season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT