Alex Marquez reveals advice Marc Marquez gave him about managing MotoGP pressure

Alex Marquez reveals the advice he got from Marc Marquez about managing expectations

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez has revealed the advice Marc Marquez gave him on how to handle the pressure of fighting for a historic second in the 2025 MotoGP standings.

The Gresini Ducati rider secured runner-up spot in the 2025 standings last weekend at the Malaysian Grand Prix, after finishing second in the sprint.

It marked his highest ever MotoGP championship position and made history, as the Marquez brothers became the first ever to finish 1-2 in the standings.

Alex Marquez has run in second for most of this year, but began streaking clear of third in the second half of the campaign as Pecco Bagnaia began to struggle for form.

Marc Marquez won the title at the Japanese Grand Prix, forcing all eyes onto Alex Marquez’s quest for runner-up spot.

Speaking after finishing second in the championship, Alex Marquez reveals the advice his older brother gave him in Japan to combat pressure.

“He said to me in Japan, ‘The people are giving you a lot of pressure’,” he began.

“‘If you finish third, I was third [in 2024]. Just don’t put pressure on yourself. You are making more than what you expected. You are making a really good season. So, just try to enjoy it.’

“And it’s just what I did from that race, and now I’m here.

“So, I said already in the video call on WhatsApp, I said, ‘We are now in our bucketlist party, because in Japan I still had to finish my mission’, and he celebrated his title.

“So, now we need to do a big party together.”

Marc Marquez will sit out the rest of the 2025 season after suffering a complicated shoulder injury in a collision at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Therefore, he was not in Malaysia to celebrate Alex Marquez’s second in the standings.

However, he wrote on Instagram: “We grew together, we had fun together, we worked together, we suffered together and this year... WE WIN TOGETHER! I love you, baby brother.”

Alex Marquez went on to win the Malaysian Grand Prix, registering his third race victory of the 2025 season.

Alex Marquez reveals advice Marc Marquez gave him about managing MotoGP pressure
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Ralf Schumacher identifies exciting Oscar Piastri option if he leaves McLaren
4m ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez reveals advice Marc Marquez gave him about managing MotoGP pressure
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Johnny Herbert blasts drivers ‘abusing’ F1 rules and wants change
2h ago
The start of the Mexico City GP was controversial
BSB News
Leon Haslam counting on “continuity” to deliver BSB improvements in 2026
3h ago
Leon Haslam, 2025 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Moto3 News
Noah Dettwiler neck injury found, but now “awake” after Malaysia Moto3 crash
15h ago
Noah Dettwiler, 2025 Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Lawrence Stroll vows he won’t stop until Aston Martin are F1 world champions
17h ago
Lawrence Stroll
BSB News
Bradley Ray “unbelievable” in BSB return despite missing title
18h ago
Bradley Ray, 2025 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
FIA step in to defend Liam Lawson over marshal scare in Mexico City GP
18h ago
Liam Lawson
F1 News
Concern raised over Lewis Hamilton’s lack of “chemistry” with Ferrari engineer
18h ago
Riccardo Adami and Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Alex Rins: “It affects us more than the others”
18h ago
Alex Rins, Jack Miller, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP