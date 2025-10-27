How Malaysian MotoGP schedule tweak benefited one Yamaha rider

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo’s ride to fifth at the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix was aided by a tweak to the schedule, which meant Moto2 ran after Sunday’s main race.

The 2021 world champion had a strong Sepang weekend despite the limitations of his factory Yamaha package.

He was fifth in the sprint after an early battle with VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, while he fought hard again with the Italian, as well as Honda’s Joan Mir, in the 20-lap grand prix.

Fabio Quartararo took the chequered flag in fifth on Sunday, 11.5s from the win, for his best result since the Catalan Grand Prix.

Sunday’s race schedule was subject to an alteration following a serious incident prior to the Moto3 grand prix.

This meant the Moto2 contest was pushed to the end of the day, instead of its traditional pre-MotoGP slot.

The Dunlop rubber that gets left on the circuit after Moto2 alters grip levels a little for MotoGP, but it is Yamaha riders who feel this the most.

Because of this schedule tweak, Quartararo felt like he could be more aggressive at the start of the race when the Yamaha has typically struggled to switch on its rear tyre.

“It was a tough race,” he said.

“Especially because I had to defend a lot, especially Joan.

“I just tried to defend my place and I felt he was faster than me, but I had to defend and try to do my best. But I’m quite happy with the race.

"It was quite a good race. Every time we start before Moto2, I can be aggressive on the first laps, and today I could push.

“But, like everyone, I had to save the tyres and try to avoid going over the limit.

“It's tricky on the softs, but I think we did a great job. I tried to keep the pace.

“With Joan, I was riding defensively. I tried to close everything and be as fast as possible.

“At one moment, Franky overtook me quite aggressively in the last corner – it's racing, so it's normal – but after that I had to slow down.

“Finishing 5th-7th was the goal for today, so I'm quite happy.”

Quartararo proved to be Yamaha’s leading light at Sepang, with the next-best M1 that of Alex Rins in 13th.

He headed Pramac’s Jack Miller in 14th, while his team-mate Miguel Oliveira crashed.

