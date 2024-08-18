Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring as it happened
Recap the Austrian MotoGP race at the Red Bull Ring.
The rain holds off for Bagnaia, as the Italian charges to a seventh GP win of the season, and a third double after his Sprint win yesterday. Martin comfortably second, five seconds ahead of Bastianini in third. Marquez takes fourth, a strong recovery after his turn one incident.
Bagnaia now 1.8 seconds clear with two laps to go.
Martin faster again than Bagnaia but it's still 1.7 seconds with now three laps to go.
Martin takes a couple of tenths this lap as Bagnaia drops into the 1:31s. With four to go, though, he'll need a bit more than that.
Bagnaia still leads by two seconds over Martin. Five laps to go now, so any rain would really be in 2021 territory.
Bagnaia's lead now edging up towards two seconds. It feels like only rain could stop him taking a seventh win of the season at this point.
Not much changing at the moment towards the front. The closest battle is for seventh between Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, and Franco Morbidelli.
Bagnaia back in the 1:30s again the last two laps, but his pace is still about even with Martin. He leads by 1.7 seconds.
Marquez passes Binder at turn six for fourth place, he's now eight seconds behind Bastianini, though.
Marquez makes his pass on Bezzecchi at turn 2a, Binder now ahead of him in fourth.
Bagnaia back in the 29s this time, and leads by 1.6 now. Marquez still trying to find a way past Bezzecchi.
Better lap for Martin there, but it was really Bagnaia dropping his own pace into the 1:30s.
Half-distance now and Bagnaia's lead is over one second. Meanwhile, Quartararo has got a long lap penalty.
Bagnaia having another push now. He was 0.3 faster than Martin on lap 12, and again on lap 13 as Martin dropped into the 1:30s.
Bagnaia still leads but Marquez has now caught the battle for fourth, with Bezzecchi and Binder.
Really static at the front, still. You get the feeling they're both waiting somewhat. Bastianini is now two seconds off them, with five seconds behind him to Binder.
Jack Miller has crashed at the chicane. He's up and okay, just frustrated.
All the same at the front, Bagnaia and Martin still pulling away from Bastianini. The clouds are beginning to gather, though, which is certainly what Bagnaia doesn't want.
Marquez has got himself up to seventh now, and is pressuring Miller for sixth.
Bagnaia's push to break Martin hasn't worked, and now he's dropped his pace back to a 29.8 on lap nine.
Bagnaia still leads, and a 1:29.5 is the new fastest lap of the race. Martin hanging on, though.
Bagnaia responds with a 29.6 of his own, but that's not enough to shake Martin. Bastianini now 1.3 off the lead.