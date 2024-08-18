Francesco Bagnaia leads Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia leads Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring as it happened

Recap the Austrian MotoGP race at the Red Bull Ring.

18 Aug 2024
14:05

Austrian MotoGP: Race Report

14:03
13:47
13:45
Bagnaia wins Austrian GP

The rain holds off for Bagnaia, as the Italian charges to a seventh GP win of the season, and a third double after his Sprint win yesterday. Martin comfortably second, five seconds ahead of Bastianini in third. Marquez takes fourth, a strong recovery after his turn one incident.

13:42
Lap 27/28

Bagnaia now 1.8 seconds clear with two laps to go.

13:40
Lap 25/28

Martin faster again than Bagnaia but it's still 1.7 seconds with now three laps to go.

13:38
Lap 24/28

Martin takes a couple of tenths this lap as Bagnaia drops into the 1:31s. With four to go, though, he'll need a bit more than that.

13:37
Lap 23/28

Bagnaia still leads by two seconds over Martin.  Five laps to go now, so any rain would really be in 2021 territory.

13:35
Lap 22/28

Bagnaia's lead now edging up towards two seconds. It feels like only rain could stop him taking a seventh win of the season at this point.

13:33
Lap 20/28

Not much changing at the moment towards the front. The closest battle is for seventh between Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, and Franco Morbidelli.

13:31
Lap 19/28

Bagnaia back in the 1:30s again the last two laps, but his pace is still about even with Martin. He leads by 1.7 seconds.

13:29
Lap 18/28

Marquez passes Binder at turn six for fourth place, he's now eight seconds behind Bastianini, though.

13:27
Marquez up to fifth

Marquez makes his pass on Bezzecchi at turn 2a, Binder now ahead of him in fourth. 

13:26
Lap 16/28

Bagnaia back in the 29s this time, and leads by 1.6 now. Marquez still trying to find a way past Bezzecchi.

13:25
Lap 15/28

Better lap for Martin there, but it was really Bagnaia dropping his own pace into the 1:30s.

13:23
Lap 14/28

Half-distance now and Bagnaia's lead is over one second. Meanwhile, Quartararo has got a long lap penalty.

13:22
Lap 13/28

Bagnaia having another push now. He was 0.3 faster than Martin on lap 12, and again on lap 13 as Martin dropped into the 1:30s.

13:21
Lap 12/28

Bagnaia still leads but Marquez has now caught the battle for fourth, with Bezzecchi and Binder.

13:20
Lap 11/28

Really static at the front, still. You get the feeling they're both waiting somewhat. Bastianini is now two seconds off them, with five seconds behind him to Binder.

13:18
Miller down

Jack Miller has crashed at the chicane. He's up and okay, just frustrated.

13:18
Lap 10/28

All the same at the front, Bagnaia and Martin still pulling away from Bastianini. The clouds are beginning to gather, though, which is certainly what Bagnaia doesn't want.

13:16
Marquez 7th

Marquez has got himself up to seventh now, and is pressuring Miller for sixth.

13:16
Lap 9/28

Bagnaia's push to break Martin hasn't worked, and now he's dropped his pace back to a 29.8 on lap nine.

13:15
Lap 8/28

Bagnaia still leads, and a 1:29.5 is the new fastest lap of the race. Martin hanging on, though.

13:13
Lap 7/28

Bagnaia responds with a 29.6 of his own, but that's not enough to shake Martin. Bastianini now 1.3 off the lead.