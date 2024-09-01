Marquez now leading by over three seconds ahead of Martin, as Bagnaia begins to close in on Acosta.
Aragon MotoGP: Grand Prix LIVE UPDATES
Live updates from the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix at MotorLand Aragon.
The Aragon MotoGP race is set to begin at 14:00 local time with Marc Marquez starting from pole position.
Marquez' lead remaining between 2.5 and 3 seconds, as he sets another fastest lap of the race.
Morbidelli goes wide at turn five, and Bagnaia and Binder both go through. There's a decent gap ahead of Bagnaia to Acosta in fourth, now.
Almost a 3-second lead for Marquez now, as Morbidelli is coming under increasing pressure from Bagnaia. Still no way through yet for Bagnaia, though, who also has Binder all over him.
Marquez continues to lead, and it's all pretty stagnant at the front.
Fabio Quartararo has crashed out at turn five. He's up and seemingly okay.
Marquez continues to lead, and sets a fastest lap of the race, he's now 2.5 seconds clear of Martin. Alex Marquez now clear in third place, Bagnaia still struggling to find a way past Morbidelli.
Alex Marquez has made his move on Acosta, who is clearly struggling. Morbidelli now applying the pressure.
Having passed Acosta, Martin has cleared off in second place, the GasGas rider now under pressure from Alex Marquez, whose Gresini teammate still leads.
Martin gets the move done on Acosta at turn 16, but they're two seconds behind Marquez now.
Martin tries to pass Acosta in turn eight, but runs off. Acosta keeps the position and it's cost them about a second to Marquez.
Marquez leads from Acosta and Jorge Martin. Alex Marquez is fourth, then it's Morbidelli, and Bagnaia is sixth aftr a crash for Miguel Oliveira in the final corner.
It's lights out in Aragon! Another terrible start for Bagnaia, identical to yesterday, while Marc Marquez leads from Pedro Acosta.
The warm-up lap is underway now in Aragon. Not far away from lights out now.
"The feeling is fantastic, in every condition, with new and used tyres.
"Today is the day to count. We'll see what happens...
"We are focused on the process, then the results will come, for sure."
Michele Masini on Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin had a three-point lead at the top of the MotoGP standings before today's grand prix.
Pecco Bagnaia is second, Enea Bastianini third, Marc Marquez fourth.
Pecco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro led the criticism yesterday of the track conditions.
Half the track was dirty, they complained, leaving 50% of riders at a disadvantage on the starting grid.
The track was cleaned today but we'll see very shortly what impact that has had.
Just over 20 minutes away from lights out in Aragon and the riders are beginning to arrive on the grid.
We're around 30 minutes out from the start of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Marc Marquez starts from pole position, and after taking his first Sprint win yesterday he's today searching for his first Grand Prix victory since the second Misano race in 2021.