Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Indonesian GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Indonesian GP 2024
© Gold and Goose

2024 Indonesian MotoGP as it happened

Recap the 2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix.

29 Sep 2024
10:52
09:07

That was another dramatic afternoon in MotoGP!

Thanks for your company this weekend. 

Keep an eye on Crash.net for the rest of Sunday for all of the latest from the Mandalika paddock. 

 

09:05

race report

08:45

Pedro Acosta is being investigated for a tyre pressure infringement! He could lose second, which would give Bagnaia four more points. 

08:44
08:44

chequered flag 

Jorge Martin wins the Indonesian Grand Prix! He beats Acosta and Bagnaia. 

His championship lead is now 21 points after scoring his first Sunday win since Le Mans. 

08:42

final lap

Onto the final lap. No change at the front.

08:41

lap 26/27

Two laps left and Martin's lead is 2.4s from Acosta, with Bagnaia third. 

There also appears to be a front fender from a Yamaha on the outside of the final corner. Not sure who that has come from. 

08:39

lap 25/27

Martin's lead is up to 2.2s. 

08:38

With all the chaos that has happened in this race, only 12 riders are set to make the finish. 

08:38

lap 24/27

Four laps to go. Martin leads Acosta by 1.8s, with Bagnaia third. The world champion is 3.6s behind second, so the top three looks settled barring any more drama.

08:37

Bagnaia moves into third ahead of Morbidelli into Turn 10 to get into the podium places. 

08:36

lap 23/27

Martin's lead is now 1.7s over Acosta as Bagnaia hounds Morbidelli for third.

08:35

Bagnaia gets fourth from Bezzecchi after the VR46 rider ran wide at Turn 10.

08:35

lap 22/27

Martin's lead over Acosta is now 1.6s. That looks like game over for the win.

Bagnaia now has to clear the two riders ahead of him to get on the podium to stop his championship deficit to Martin swelling to 26.

08:34

Surely that is it for his championship hopes too? 

08:33

incident 

Bastianini is down at Turn 1!

08:33

lap 21/27

Over the line to start lap 21 and Martin's lead over Acosta is up to 1.028s as Bastianini sets a 1m30.539s as the fastest lap. 

08:32

Bastianini has eight laps to pull something special off here. His pace is so much better than everyone else around him. 

08:31

lap 20/27

Bastianini's just put in another personal best in third. Half a second quicker than race leader Martin. 

08:30

lap 19/27

Martin's lead is back up to 0.9s to stat lap 19. Bastianini has fired in a 1m30.658s, which is his best lap of the race. His gap to Acosta is two seconds.

08:29

Bagnaia is still stuck in sixth and his podium hopes are fading. 

08:28

lap 18/27

Martin's lead is now just 0.645s. Bastianini has 2.8s to close up on Acosta in second. Big ask for the Ducati rider. 

08:28

Bastianini gets Morbidelli on the inside of Turn 12. That was brilliant. He's up to third. 

08:27

lap 17/27

Acosta has been given a mapping 2 message, while Martin leads him by 1.026s. 

