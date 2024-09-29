Indonesia, Mandalika: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Indonesian: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 366 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 345 (-21) 3 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 291 (-75) 4 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 288 (-78) 5 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 181 (-185) 6 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 173 (-193) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 162 (-204) 8 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 127 (-239) 9 ^2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 125 (-241) 10 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 122 (-244) 11 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 121 (-245) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 120 (-246) 13 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 82 (-284) 14 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 71 (-295) 15 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 58 (-308) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 55 (-311) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 31 (-335) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 25 (-341) 19 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 (-346) 20 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 20 (-346) 21 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 20 (-346) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 (-354) 23 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-359) 24 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-361) 25 = Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 2 (-364)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

