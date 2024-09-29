Indonesia, Mandalika: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Indonesian Grand Prix race at Mandalika, round 15 of 20.

Jorge Martin, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Indonesian: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)366 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)345(-21)
3=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)291(-75)
4=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)288(-78)
5^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*181(-185)
6˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)173(-193)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)162(-204)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)127(-239)
9^2Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)125(-241)
10˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)122(-244)
11˅1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)121(-245)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)120(-246)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)82(-284)
14=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)71(-295)
15=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)58(-308)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)55(-311)
17=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)31(-335)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)25(-341)
19=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-346)
20=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)20(-346)
21=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)20(-346)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-354)
23=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-359)
24=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-361)
25=Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-364)

 

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

