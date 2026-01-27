Ahead of next week’s opening MotoGP test at Sepang, the VR46 Riders Academy will again be ‘warming up’ with some Superbike training at Mandalika.

Footage shared on social media shows Superbikes prepared in the pit garages carrying the race numbers of Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia), Luca Marini (Honda), Franco Morbidelli (Ducati), as well as a #46 Yamaha for team owner Valentino Rossi.

Valentino Rossi's pit area for VR46's Mandalika training trip (@VR46RidersAcademyOfficial)

Just as last year, the two-day Mandalika training trip - made possible by VR46’s title sponsor Pertamina - is aimed at not only getting riders back up to circuit speeds after a winter of mainly dirt track training, but acclimatising to the kind of heat and humidity they will face at Sepang.

With Honda moving from concession band D to C, none of the VR46 Academy riders are eligible to take part in this week’s Sepang Shakedown, which runs from January 29–31.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, their first MotoGP laps of 2026 will come when Official testing begins at Sepang on February 3.

The Academy’s MotoGP riders are set to be joined on track at Mandalika by Morbidelli's VR46 team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio, plus Celestino Vietti, Andrea Migno and Matteo Gabarrini.