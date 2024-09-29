Jack Miller explains cause of four-rider pile-up in Indonesian MotoGP

Jack Miller shares his side of the incident which wiped out three rivals

Indonesian MotoGP
Indonesian MotoGP

Jack Miller kickstarted a pile-up which wiped three other riders out of the Indonesian MotoGP.

The factory KTM rider took Aleix Espargaro, Alex Marquez and Luca Marini with him out of the Mandalika race on Sunday.

The stewards did not deem the incident worthy of punishment, although Miller has taken responsibility and apologised.

Asked what went wrong, Miller responded: “F***! Your guess is as good as mine!

“It’s one of those things. I got away to a decent start, threaded the needle at Turn 1, through to 2.

“I went in there side-to-side with Aleix and tried to keep the speed, obviously, for the inside for Corner 3.

“As I changed over to Corner 3, [Maverick Vinales] was holding a tight line to cut under whoever was on his outside.

“My main focus was on the battle in hand with Aleix from Turn 2. As we’ve gone into 3, I saw how close I was to Vini.

“As soon as I grabbed the front brake, she went down.

“That’s all she wrote.

“It all closed up. Typical first lap sort of thing.

“I want to apologise to those guys, it was not my intention. It was a racing intention.

“I was trying to negotiate a million different things all at once.”

'I was in the wrong, I made the mistake'

Miller thinks the stewards came to the correct decision to label it a racing incident.

“I saw, at the end of the race, they said ‘no further action’,” he said.

“I agree that’s fair. I admit I was in the wrong. I made the mistake.

“I was the first to hit the ground. I didn’t hit anybody.

“The reason I crashed was to not hit somebody.

“I don’t feel that I did anything over the top. The bike shook on a change of direction.

“As I went down, Vini was tighter than I anticipated. I had to grab the brakes to avoid contact. When I grabbed the brakes, she went down.”

Miller insists that these multi-rider clashes are likelier in the earliest laps if you start far back on the grid.

“They are when you start 16th,” he said.

“It’s chaos back there. In the opening laps, your only opportunity to make some decent passes.

“Because once you’re in a rhythm, it’s very difficult to make the difference.

“You saw with Pecco, Franky, Bez - that group, it was super tough for any of them to do anything.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
News
8m ago
Alvaro Bautista hails “incredible” Toprak Razgatlioglu battle in Aragon WorldSBK Race 2
Alvaro Bautista leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
55m ago
Marc Marquez told title hopes “disappear today” as engine catches fire
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
WSBK
News
1h ago
Update on injured Supersport rider Galang Hendra Pratama after red-flagged race
Galang Hendra
Galang Hendra
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Indonesian MotoGP rider ratings: 9/10 for Honda's star man
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
WSBK
Results
2h ago
Aragon World Superbike: New 2024 World Superbike Championship standings
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

BSB
Results
3h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Donington Park (Showdown) - Race Results (2)
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
3h ago
“Back to reality” as Sergio Perez hit with “on his way out the door” verdict
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
WSBK
Results
4h ago
Aragon World Superbike Race 2 Results: Bautista out-paces Razgatlioglu
Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
4h ago
Aragon World Superbike: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia calls on Ducati to fix GP24 MotoGP start issues “as soon as possible”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Indonesian GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Indonesian GP 2024
© Gold and Goose