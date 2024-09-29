2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results updated after tyre pressure penalty
Race results from the Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
Pedro Acosta (2nd), Brad Binder (8th) and Takaaki Nakagami (11th) were all investigated for potential low tyre pressure after the race.
Acosta was cleared due to a 'leaking wheel rim' while - initially - the FIM Stewards reported that 'no action will be taken at this time' for Binder and Nakagami since, 'Due to the nature of the post-race technical checks, the results will be published at the next event'.
However, a further Sunday update from the Stewards said that the technical checks have been completed. Binder was cleared but an 'infraction confirmed' for Nakagami, who received a 16-second post-race penalty.
Fortunately for the LCR rider, only Alex Rins finished behind him, so he only drops one place...
|2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|41m 4.389s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.404s
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+5.595s
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+6.507s
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+6.772s
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+11.330s
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+13.203s
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+14.862s
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+15.151s
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+21.079s
|11
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+33.633s
|12
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+43.696s
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|DNF
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|DNF
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|DNF
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|DNF
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|DNF
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|DNF
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|DNF
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|DNF
* Rookie
Jorge Martin makes amends for his Sprint fumble with a lights-to-flag victory in the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
But the Pramac Ducati rider faced surprise pressure from rookie Pedro Acosta in the middle stages and may well have been caught by Enea Bastianini.
The Italian produced another spectacular charge to get almost within striking distance of Acosta when he crashed out at Turn 1 with 7 laps to go.
Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia were bottled up behind Martin’s team-mate Franco Morbidelli for much of the race.
Bagnaia finally made a pass for on Morbidelli for what was now third place with five laps to go, meaning Martin - who smashed his screen with delight - has rebuilt his title lead to 21 points.
Bastianini was the ninth rider on a long DNF list that also included Marc Marquez, whose Gresini machine suffered a fiery technical issue.
Martin rocketed off the line and, this time, safely negotiated Turn 16 on the opening lap.
Behind him, Acosta made a pass on Bastianini for second place and, although unable to match Martin for the opening ten laps, made a mid-race resurgence while pulling clear of the fight for third.
Starting from row two, Sprint winner Bagnaia bobbed up and down with wheelies at the start and was soon back in sixth.
Maverick Vinales took a lonely sixth for Aprilia, ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, with Johann Zarco achieving his aim of a Honda top ten.
Bezzecchi and VR46 team-mate di Giannantonio were riding in a special, Indonesian flag inspired red-and-white livery.
Miguel Oliveira was absent after fracturing his right wrist in a Friday morning highside, caused by a traction control malfunction.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.
The Japanese MotoGP at Motegi starts on Friday.