2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results updated after tyre pressure penalty

Pedro Acosta (2nd), Brad Binder (8th) and Takaaki Nakagami (11th) were all investigated for potential low tyre pressure after the race.

Acosta was cleared due to a 'leaking wheel rim' while - initially - the FIM Stewards reported that 'no action will be taken at this time' for Binder and Nakagami since, 'Due to the nature of the post-race technical checks, the results will be published at the next event'.

However, a further Sunday update from the Stewards said that the technical checks have been completed. Binder was cleared but an 'infraction confirmed' for Nakagami, who received a 16-second post-race penalty.

Fortunately for the LCR rider, only Alex Rins finished behind him, so he only drops one place...

2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 41m 4.389s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +1.404s 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +5.595s 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +6.507s 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +6.772s 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +11.330s 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +13.203s 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +14.862s 9 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +15.151s 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +21.079s 11 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +33.633s 12 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +43.696s Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) DNF Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) DNF Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) DNF Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) DNF Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) DNF Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) DNF Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

Jorge Martin makes amends for his Sprint fumble with a lights-to-flag victory in the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

But the Pramac Ducati rider faced surprise pressure from rookie Pedro Acosta in the middle stages and may well have been caught by Enea Bastianini.

The Italian produced another spectacular charge to get almost within striking distance of Acosta when he crashed out at Turn 1 with 7 laps to go.

Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia were bottled up behind Martin’s team-mate Franco Morbidelli for much of the race.

Bagnaia finally made a pass for on Morbidelli for what was now third place with five laps to go, meaning Martin - who smashed his screen with delight - has rebuilt his title lead to 21 points.

Bastianini was the ninth rider on a long DNF list that also included Marc Marquez, whose Gresini machine suffered a fiery technical issue.

Martin rocketed off the line and, this time, safely negotiated Turn 16 on the opening lap.

Behind him, Acosta made a pass on Bastianini for second place and, although unable to match Martin for the opening ten laps, made a mid-race resurgence while pulling clear of the fight for third.

Starting from row two, Sprint winner Bagnaia bobbed up and down with wheelies at the start and was soon back in sixth.

Maverick Vinales took a lonely sixth for Aprilia, ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, with Johann Zarco achieving his aim of a Honda top ten.

Bezzecchi and VR46 team-mate di Giannantonio were riding in a special, Indonesian flag inspired red-and-white livery.

Miguel Oliveira was absent after fracturing his right wrist in a Friday morning highside, caused by a traction control malfunction.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

The Japanese MotoGP at Motegi starts on Friday.