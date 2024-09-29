Stewards confirm tyre pressure decisions on Pedro Acosta and two other riders

Pedro Acosta keeps runner-up finish at the Indonesian MotoGP

Pedro Acosta, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP

Pedro Acosta has kept his career-best equalling second place in the Indonesian MotoGP.

The rookie had been placed under investigation for low tyre pressure, which would have resulted in a disastrous 16-second post-race penalty.

It would also have meant Francesco Bagnaia moving to second place, reducing Jorge Martin's title lead from 21 to 17 points.

However, the FIM Stewards announced: ‘The Technical Director advised during the race that the front tyre pressure of Acosta was under investigation.

'After completing the post-race technical checks, the pressure was correct at the beginning of the race and the loss of pressure during the race was proven to be due to [a] leaking wheel rim.

‘The Technical Director, together with the official tyre supplier determined that no infraction of the regulations occurred.’

Acosta provided the closest challenge to title leader Martin on Sunday, getting within 0.8s of the Pramac rider in the middle stages before taking the chequered flag 1.4s from victory.

But the GASGAS rider, plus Brad Binder (8th) and Takaaki Nakagami (11th), were flagged for possible low tyre pressure violations on the slowdown lap.

Riders must stay above a minimum front pressure of 1.8 bar and rear of 1.68 bar for 60% of a Grand Prix distance or receive an automatic 16-second post-race penalty.

While Acosta has now been cleared, the fate of Binder and Nakagami initially remained undecided, with the Stewards stating for both riders: 

‘Due to the nature of the post-race technical checks, the results will be published at the next event.'

However, a second update stated that Binder has been cleared due to 'No infraction found' but Nakagami's infraction has been 'confirmed'.

The Japanese also received a 16-second penalty but fortunately for the LCR rider, with only 12 riders reaching the finish, he only drops one place, behind Alex Rins.

