© Gold and Goose

2024 Japanese MotoGP as it happened

Recap the 2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix.

06 Oct 2024
07:06

That's all from us. Thank you, as ever, for your company. 

Keep your eyes on Crash.net throughout the rest of Sunday for all of the latest from the Motegi paddock. 

07:05
07:05

race report

06:45

cheqeuered flag - Bagnaia wins in Japan

Bagnaia scores his eighth win of the 2024 season as the championship lead comes down to 10 points. 

Martin is second and Marquez holds onto third ahead of Bastianini. 

 

06:44
06:43

Martin has eased right off now to safely secure second. 

06:43

final lap 

Bagnaia's lead is back up to 1.6s as the final lap begins. 

06:42

In the battle for third, Marquez is 0.6s ahead of Bastianini. 

06:42

Bagnaia has responded again in the first sector of lap 23. That's game over. 

06:41

lap 23/24

Two laps to go and Bagnaia's lead is back to 1s, so there has been a response. 

06:40

Martin looks a lot more comfortable than Bagnaia. He's able to push a bit more into corners. Gap 0.8s halfway through lap 22.

06:40

Martin just did a 1m45.0s on a 21-lap-old medium rear tyre. He is pushing hard here.

06:39

lap 22/24

Bagnaia's lead is down to under a second for the first time in a long time. 

This definitely isn't over!

06:38

lap 21/24

Martin gets Bagnaia's lead down to 1.1s with four laps to go. Big ask still, but let's see. 

06:37

Marquez is doing a great job holding onto third. He's 0.8s clear of Bastianini.

06:36

lap 20/24

Five laps to go at Motegi and Bagnaia is 1.3s clear of Martin. 

06:35

That gap at the front is still coming down. Only a little but enough to start worrying Bagnaia I reckon. 

06:34

lap 19/24

Bagnaia's lead is down to 1.5s at the start of this lap. Let's see if this is the start of a proper fightback. 

06:33

lap 18/24

The gap between Marquez and Bastianini is just 0.6s at the start of lap 18. That is shaping up to be a nice fight. 

06:32

I think Martin may well be surrendering here. Bagnaia is now 1.8s clear through the first half of lap 17.

06:31

lap 17/24

Bagnaia is 1.6s clear of Martin now with eight laps to go. Doesn't look like the Pramac rider has an answer for the world champion. 

06:30

The sun is shining now, so that rain threat looks like it is passing.

06:29

lap 16/24

Bagnaia is 1.5s clear of Martin at the start of lap 16. 

Marquez is holding Bastianini at bay at 0.8s. 

06:28

Acosta has finally retired his crashed KTM. 

06:27

lap 15/24

Bagnaia keeps the pressure on Martin as his lead is now 1.4s at the start of lap 15. 

Bastianini is just 0.8s behind Marquez now. 

