2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 42m 9.79s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.189s 3 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +3.822s 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +4.358s 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +17.940s 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +18.502s 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +19.371s 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +20.199s 9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +30.442s 10 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +31.184s 11 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +31.567s 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +32.299s 13 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +33.003s 14 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +35.974s 15 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +39.321s 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +40.839s 17 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +59.547s Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* DNF Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) DNF Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) DNF Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) DNF Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) DNF Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia reduces Jorge Martin’s title lead to ten points by completing a perfect double at the 2024 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

Sprint winner Bagnaia took the grand prix lead from Pedro Acosta through Turn 1 and was never headed.

But Martin got close.

The Pramac star made swift progress from eleventh on the grid and was just over half a second from Bagnaia by the middle stages.

Bagnaia responded to keep the Pramac rider at arm’s reach and claim his eighth grand prix victory of the season, a new personal record.

Martin gave the reigning champion a thumbs-up on the slow-down lap.

Marc Marquez kept Enea Bastianini at bay to complete the podium in third, a repeat of his Sprint finish. Happy with the result, Marquez nonetheless called it a "super boring race" due to the lack of overtaking. After crashing from the lead of the Sprint, debut pole qualifier Pedro Acosta took the early fight to Bagnaia. But disaster struck - again - when he slid out of second place on lap 3. With fellow KTM rider Brad Binder running wide at the same turn, Martin was gifted second place behind Bagnaia. In a role reversal of the Sprint, Marquez was hunted down by Enea Bastianini in the second half of the race. Bastianini lost valuable early time stuck behind Brad Binder’s KTM. The South African was overtaken by Franco Morbidelli later in the race. Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo again looked to run out of fuel just before the chequered flag, costing him 11th - and top rider on a home Japanese bike - to LCR Honda's Johann Zarco. After a surprise shower interrupted the Moto2 race, tension was raised in the MotoGP race when the ‘flag to flag’ signal - allowing bike swaps due to rain - was issued after 10 laps of the grand prix. However, the rain drops that presumably prompted that decision, soon passed. Alex Marquez ran into the back of Joan Mir on the opening lap, taking them both out. The incident will be reviewed by the FIM Stewards after the race. All riders except home hero Takaaki Nakagami - who wheelied over the finish of his final home grand prix - moved from the soft to medium rear tyre for the grand prix, alongside the favoured hard front.

Miguel Oliveira was absent after fracturing his right wrist in Mandalika and replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

World Superbike regular Remy Gardner was making his third appearance of the season for Yamaha, as a wild-card in the factory’s home round.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

There is now a weekend off before the second flyaway triple begins with the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.