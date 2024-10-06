Joan Mir: “Top eight pace” after near highside in Motegi MotoGP Sprint

A near highside and then lack of brakes left Joan Mir last by over 30-seconds on the opening lap of the Japanese MotoGP Sprint race.

But the Repsol Honda went on to deliver a pace that would have challenged for what became sixth to eighth positions, before retiring on the final lap.

“It is easy to look at our position and be upset, but when we look at what happened today was a day of positives,” Mir said.

“On the first lap I almost highsided at Turn 10 and then when I arrived to Turn 11 I couldn’t stop, so I went into the gravel. Probably the brake pads opened [in the highside].

“I recovered and after a couple of laps I was able to really unleash my speed and I have to say I am happy with my pace.

"The speed was that same as the guys fighting in the top eight and we have to be happy with that level of improvement.”

Mir’s race time from laps 4 to 11 was one-second faster than both Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez, who went on to finish seventh, and KTM’s Jack Miller in eighth, the top non-Ducati rider in eighth.

That gives Mir optimism for Sunday’s full-length race, although starting 17th remains a major handicap.

“A better grid position would help us a lot. Tomorrow I am feeling confident for the longer race with the speed we showed today.”

Team-mate Luca Marini finished as the top Honda rider, in 13th, and was also pleasantly surprised by his pace. Marini was 1.7s slower than Mir from laps 4-11.

“I was surprised at our pace; it was very close to the group in front of me and our position isn’t too bad, so I have to be satisfied with today when we look at where we were yesterday and where we started the race,” Marini said.

“We knew coming here that the layout of this track would be tough for us, but we have been able to fight and make progress which is the key. Now we need to check the data of the other riders to see what they are doing differently.

“Some more things to try in the morning to make another step, but we are making progress and able to do this at each race now.”

LCR Honda team-mates Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami collided, leaving Nakagami on the ground and Zarco with a long lap penalty on his way to 14th.

Honda best results of the season so far were eighth (Sprint) and ninth (Grand Prix) by Zarco at Mandalika last weekend.