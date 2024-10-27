Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

2024 Thai MotoGP as it happened

Recap the 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix

2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Race Results

27 Oct 2024
09:13

Thailand: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

09:12

That's all from our live coverage of the 2024 Thai GP. 

Keep your eyes on Crash.net for all of the reaction from the Buriram paddock. 

09:04

race report

08:48

2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Race Results

08:46

chequered flag - Bagnaia wins!

Francesco Bagnaia scores a vital 25 points with a brilliant ninth grand prix win of the season in tricky conditions. 

Martin is second, the gap in the championship down to 17 points with two rounds to go. 

Acosta gets the final podium spot. 

08:45

Miller is wide at Turn 3 and loses fourth to Di Giannantonio. That was a hard move but clean from the VR46 rider.

08:44

lap 26/26

Bagnaia is on the final lap and on his way to the biggest win of his season. 

08:44

Acosta goes the long away around Miller at Turn 3 but Miller toughs it out into Turn 4. Acosta goes again into Turn 5, but Miller is back through on the inside! Acosta takes the place at Turn 7 now. Di Giannnantonio is right behind this pair now.

08:43

lap 25/26

Two laps to go. Acosta is all over Miller, Di Giannantonio takes fifth from Binder. 

08:42

incident

Augusto Fernandez has crashed. 

08:42

lap 24/26

Bagnaia is comfortably in the lead now. Acosta is the rider setting the timing screens alight though as he hunts down Miller in third. 

Marquez is being told to drop a place to Mir after nerfing him off at Turn 3. 

08:41

incident 

Alex Rins has crashed.

Marc Marquez has also had contact with Joan Mir at Turn 3, which has damaged his aero. He may get a penalty for that. 

08:39

lap 23/26

Just four laps to go for Bagnaia as he starts lap 23. He's 3.1s clear of Martin. 

08:39

Acosta takes fourth place from Binder into Turn 5 and 6. Great move from the rookie.

08:38

lap 22/26

Five laps to go. Gap in the championship would be 17 points if things stay as they are. 

08:37

Zarco has now moved into 10th ahead of Alex Marquez. 

08:36

lap 21/26

Bagnaia's lead 2.4s over the line from Martin. 2.2s behind Martin to Miller, who will have to keep an eye on Acosta in fifth. 

08:35

lap 20/26

Seven laps to go here in Thailand and it's all as it was at the front. 

08:33

lap 19/26

Bagnaia starts lap 19 and holds the lead over Martin. 

Savadori has crashed at Turn 7.

08:32

Nice fight for 10th involving Alex Marquez, most of the Hondas and Alex Rins. 

08:31

lap 18/26

Bagnaia's lead holds at 2.5s across the line. Martin is just under two seconds clear of Miller in third. 

Fastest lap from Di Giannantonio in sixth. 

08:30

Behind the podium battle, Binder is fourth from Acosta, Di Giannantonio, Vinales, A.Fernandez, Espargaro and Alex Marquez. 

08:29

lap 17/26

Bagnaia's lead is 2.7s over Martin now. Having seen that replay, you have to think Martin is just in survival mode now. 

08:29

Martin had a huge front moment behind Marquez when the Gresini rider crashed!

08:28

lap 16/26

Bagnaia leads by 2.5s over Martin. Martin's pace was a bit better, but he really needs to get going now if he has any hope of beating Bagnaia here. 

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
25m ago
Bombshell Fernando Alonso and Red Bull talks revealed this year
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP
News
29m ago
Pedro Acosta on “now or never” Thai MotoGP battle: “Luckily we didn’t make a mess”
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
39m ago
Fabio Quartararo blasts “suicide attack” from Franco Morbidelli in Thai MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
53m ago
Was Thai MotoGP a must-win for Francesco Bagnaia? “Absolutely”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
55m ago
“Baffling” verdict that Carlos Sainz wasn’t signed by Red Bull or Mercedes
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

More News

F1
News
55m ago
George Russell responds to cost cap fear after another Mercedes crash
Hamilton, Russell
Hamilton, Russell
F1
News
1h ago
“Direct exchanges” between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in drivers’ briefing
Verstappen, Norris
Verstappen, Norris
MotoGP
News
1h ago
How Marc Marquez’s Thai MotoGP crash saved Jorge Martin’s championship lead
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
Updated 2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Race Results, Marc Marquez penalty overturned
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Expert “clean” or “dirty” judgement on Marc Marquez v Pecco Bagnaia in Thailand
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose