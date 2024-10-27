2024 Thai MotoGP as it happened

That's all from our live coverage of the 2024 Thai GP.
Keep your eyes on Crash.net for all of the reaction from the Buriram paddock.
That's all from our live coverage of the 2024 Thai GP.
Keep your eyes on Crash.net for all of the reaction from the Buriram paddock.
Francesco Bagnaia scores a vital 25 points with a brilliant ninth grand prix win of the season in tricky conditions.
Martin is second, the gap in the championship down to 17 points with two rounds to go.
Acosta gets the final podium spot.
Miller is wide at Turn 3 and loses fourth to Di Giannantonio. That was a hard move but clean from the VR46 rider.
Bagnaia is on the final lap and on his way to the biggest win of his season.
Acosta goes the long away around Miller at Turn 3 but Miller toughs it out into Turn 4. Acosta goes again into Turn 5, but Miller is back through on the inside! Acosta takes the place at Turn 7 now. Di Giannnantonio is right behind this pair now.
Two laps to go. Acosta is all over Miller, Di Giannantonio takes fifth from Binder.
Augusto Fernandez has crashed.
Bagnaia is comfortably in the lead now. Acosta is the rider setting the timing screens alight though as he hunts down Miller in third.
Marquez is being told to drop a place to Mir after nerfing him off at Turn 3.
Alex Rins has crashed.
Marc Marquez has also had contact with Joan Mir at Turn 3, which has damaged his aero. He may get a penalty for that.
Just four laps to go for Bagnaia as he starts lap 23. He's 3.1s clear of Martin.
Acosta takes fourth place from Binder into Turn 5 and 6. Great move from the rookie.
Five laps to go. Gap in the championship would be 17 points if things stay as they are.
Zarco has now moved into 10th ahead of Alex Marquez.
Bagnaia's lead 2.4s over the line from Martin. 2.2s behind Martin to Miller, who will have to keep an eye on Acosta in fifth.
Seven laps to go here in Thailand and it's all as it was at the front.
Bagnaia starts lap 19 and holds the lead over Martin.
Savadori has crashed at Turn 7.
Nice fight for 10th involving Alex Marquez, most of the Hondas and Alex Rins.
Bagnaia's lead holds at 2.5s across the line. Martin is just under two seconds clear of Miller in third.
Fastest lap from Di Giannantonio in sixth.
Behind the podium battle, Binder is fourth from Acosta, Di Giannantonio, Vinales, A.Fernandez, Espargaro and Alex Marquez.
Bagnaia's lead is 2.7s over Martin now. Having seen that replay, you have to think Martin is just in survival mode now.
Martin had a huge front moment behind Marquez when the Gresini rider crashed!
Bagnaia leads by 2.5s over Martin. Martin's pace was a bit better, but he really needs to get going now if he has any hope of beating Bagnaia here.