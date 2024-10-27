Updated 2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Race Results, Marc Marquez penalty overturned

Race results from the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 18 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)43m 38.108s
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+2.905s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+3.800s
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+4.636s
5Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+5.532s
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+5.898s
7Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+8.498s
8Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+17.672s
9Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+18.588s
10Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+21.163s
11Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+22.251s
12Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+22.859s
13Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+24.531s
14Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+27.090s
15Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+30.870s
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+50.021s
 Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)DNF
 Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)DNF
 Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)DNF
 Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)DNF

* Rookie

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia has won a wet Thai MotoGP to reduce Jorge Martin’s title lead to 17 points with two rounds to go.

Martin beat the factory Ducatis for the holeshot into Turn 1, then fended off an attack from Bagnaia after running wide at the hairpin.

But a bigger mistake at the same corner on lap 4 saw Bagnaia and Marc Marquez pass the #89.

Bagnaia then held the lead to the chequered flag.

But an unlucky lap 13 (of 26) for Marquez saw the Gresini rider crash from second place at Turn 8. 

Rejoining at the back, Marquez - who made several attempts to take the lead from Bagnaia - was later given a drop one-place penalty for contact with Joan Mir. However, he was promoted from 12th to 11th after a video review proved he gave the position back.

Martin also had a scare just as Marquez crashed, but kept control to claim second place, with Jack Miller moving into third for KTM.

GASGAS rider Pedro Acosta closed in on the Australian in the closing stages, the rookie passing Miller with two laps to go to com[plete the podium during his first wet MotoGP race.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio, competing in his last grand prix before shoulder surgery, demoted a frustrated Miller to fifth.

After a dry Friday and Saturday, rain arrived at Buriram on Sunday morning, with Marc Marquez fastest from Martin in warm-up.

The track dried for the Moto3 race before rain returned bringing an early halt to the Moto2 Grand Prix.

The light rain continued, creating a soaking track as the MotoGP riders headed for the grid - when Alex Marquez crashed, forcing him to start from last.

Marco Bezzecchi dropped to 14th on lap 1, then crashed out.

Fabio Quartararo was holding a season-best fourth early on - when he was taken out by Franco Morbidelli, who received a long lap.

Morbidelli later crashed, with Sprint winner Bastianini - who never looked comfortable in the wet today - finishing his race in the gravel.

Trackhouse Aprilia stand-in Lorenzo Savadori fell twice before joining team-mate Raul Fernandez on the DNF list.

Alex Rins and then Augusto Fernandez were the final fallers.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and was replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Savadori.

The Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang starts on Friday.

