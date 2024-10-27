Updated 2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Race Results, Marc Marquez penalty overturned

2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 43m 38.108s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +2.905s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +3.800s 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +4.636s 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +5.532s 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +5.898s 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +8.498s 8 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +17.672s 9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +18.588s 10 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +21.163s 11 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +22.251s 12 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +22.859s 13 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +24.531s 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +27.090s 15 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +30.870s 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +50.021s Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) DNF Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) DNF Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) DNF Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) DNF Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) DNF

* Rookie

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia has won a wet Thai MotoGP to reduce Jorge Martin’s title lead to 17 points with two rounds to go.

Martin beat the factory Ducatis for the holeshot into Turn 1, then fended off an attack from Bagnaia after running wide at the hairpin.

But a bigger mistake at the same corner on lap 4 saw Bagnaia and Marc Marquez pass the #89.

Bagnaia then held the lead to the chequered flag.

But an unlucky lap 13 (of 26) for Marquez saw the Gresini rider crash from second place at Turn 8.

Rejoining at the back, Marquez - who made several attempts to take the lead from Bagnaia - was later given a drop one-place penalty for contact with Joan Mir. However, he was promoted from 12th to 11th after a video review proved he gave the position back.

Martin also had a scare just as Marquez crashed, but kept control to claim second place, with Jack Miller moving into third for KTM.

GASGAS rider Pedro Acosta closed in on the Australian in the closing stages, the rookie passing Miller with two laps to go to com[plete the podium during his first wet MotoGP race.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio, competing in his last grand prix before shoulder surgery, demoted a frustrated Miller to fifth.

After a dry Friday and Saturday, rain arrived at Buriram on Sunday morning, with Marc Marquez fastest from Martin in warm-up.

The track dried for the Moto3 race before rain returned bringing an early halt to the Moto2 Grand Prix.

The light rain continued, creating a soaking track as the MotoGP riders headed for the grid - when Alex Marquez crashed, forcing him to start from last.

Marco Bezzecchi dropped to 14th on lap 1, then crashed out.

Fabio Quartararo was holding a season-best fourth early on - when he was taken out by Franco Morbidelli, who received a long lap.

Morbidelli later crashed, with Sprint winner Bastianini - who never looked comfortable in the wet today - finishing his race in the gravel.

Trackhouse Aprilia stand-in Lorenzo Savadori fell twice before joining team-mate Raul Fernandez on the DNF list.

Alex Rins and then Augusto Fernandez were the final fallers.