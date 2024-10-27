Updated 2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Race Results, Marc Marquez penalty overturned
Race results from the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 18 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|43m 38.108s
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+2.905s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+3.800s
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+4.636s
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+5.532s
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+5.898s
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+8.498s
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+17.672s
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+18.588s
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+21.163s
|11
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+22.251s
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+22.859s
|13
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+24.531s
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+27.090s
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+30.870s
|16
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+50.021s
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|DNF
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|DNF
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|DNF
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|DNF
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|DNF
* Rookie
Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia has won a wet Thai MotoGP to reduce Jorge Martin’s title lead to 17 points with two rounds to go.
Martin beat the factory Ducatis for the holeshot into Turn 1, then fended off an attack from Bagnaia after running wide at the hairpin.
But a bigger mistake at the same corner on lap 4 saw Bagnaia and Marc Marquez pass the #89.
Bagnaia then held the lead to the chequered flag.
But an unlucky lap 13 (of 26) for Marquez saw the Gresini rider crash from second place at Turn 8.
Rejoining at the back, Marquez - who made several attempts to take the lead from Bagnaia - was later given a drop one-place penalty for contact with Joan Mir. However, he was promoted from 12th to 11th after a video review proved he gave the position back.
Martin also had a scare just as Marquez crashed, but kept control to claim second place, with Jack Miller moving into third for KTM.
GASGAS rider Pedro Acosta closed in on the Australian in the closing stages, the rookie passing Miller with two laps to go to com[plete the podium during his first wet MotoGP race.
VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio, competing in his last grand prix before shoulder surgery, demoted a frustrated Miller to fifth.
After a dry Friday and Saturday, rain arrived at Buriram on Sunday morning, with Marc Marquez fastest from Martin in warm-up.
The track dried for the Moto3 race before rain returned bringing an early halt to the Moto2 Grand Prix.
The light rain continued, creating a soaking track as the MotoGP riders headed for the grid - when Alex Marquez crashed, forcing him to start from last.
Marco Bezzecchi dropped to 14th on lap 1, then crashed out.
Fabio Quartararo was holding a season-best fourth early on - when he was taken out by Franco Morbidelli, who received a long lap.
Morbidelli later crashed, with Sprint winner Bastianini - who never looked comfortable in the wet today - finishing his race in the gravel.
Trackhouse Aprilia stand-in Lorenzo Savadori fell twice before joining team-mate Raul Fernandez on the DNF list.
Alex Rins and then Augusto Fernandez were the final fallers.
Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and was replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Savadori.
The Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang starts on Friday.