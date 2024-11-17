Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP as it happened

Recap the Grand Prix race at the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP.

The final race of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship, the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, will get underway at 14:00 local time at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Jorge Martin can win the world title if he finishes ninth or better. 

17 Nov 2024
14:19

Barcelona: Final 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

13:48
Jorge Martin wins 2024 championship

Jorge Martin wins the title: Full report here

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
13:43

2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Race Results

13:43
Bagnaia wins in Barcelona, Martin World Champion

Bagnaia takes victory in Barcelona ahead of Marquez.

But Martin has done all he needed to do, he's finished third in Barcelona to take the 2024 MotoGP World Championship by 10 points over Bagnaia.

Behind, Alex Marquez takes fourth, ahead of Aleix Espargaro in fifth.

13:41
Lap 23/24

Onto the final lap now, and Bagnaia leads Marquez by  just over one second. Martin just needs a safe final lap to be World Champion, and Alex Marquez has passed Aleix Espargaro for fourth.

13:39
Lap 22/24

Marquez gets the gap back down to 0.7 with two laps to go. There could be late fireworks yet.

Alex Rins has now been given a double long lap penalty for not taking his first long lap penalty.

13:38
Lap 21/24

Bagnaia responds on lap 21, and his gap is now one second over Marquez. We're down to three laps to go now, and Martin looks nailed on for this title.

13:36
Lap 20/24

Bagnaia coming under threat now. Marquez has closed the gap to half-a-second again. Martin closing in, too, by about 0.2s per lap, but with a two-second gap and only four laps to go he'll run out of time, probably.

13:34
Lap 19/24

Bagnaia maintaining a gap of around 0.8s now over Marquez as we enter the final five laps.

Martin, by the way, remains perfectly secure in third place.

13:33
Lap 18/24

Bagnaia back into the 1:41s, but still a tenth faster than Marquez.

Further back, Acosta has slipped to ninth, and Alex Rins has been given a long lap penalty.

13:31
Lap 17/24

Bagnaia back into the 1:40s that lap, and his gap is back out to 0.6s.

13:29
Lap 16/24

Marquez a couple of tenths faster that lap than Bagnaia, gap back to 0.4s.

13:28
Lap 15/24

Better lap from Marquez that time, maintained the gap at half-a-second.

13:26
Lap 14/24

Half-a-second now for Bagnaia - that's as big as his lead has been over Marquez.

13:24
Lap 13/24

Really in a management phase of this race. Nobody really attacking, and with 12 laps to go there's still plenty of time for tyres to drop off.

13:23
Lap 12/24

No change at the front still. Closest battle towards the front is Espargaro versus Alex Marquez for fourth.

13:21
Lap 11/24

Martin a tenth faster than Bagnaia that lap, he's now 1.1 behind Marquez, who is about 1.5 bike lengths behind Bagnaia.

13:19
Lap 10/24

Small mistake from Bagnaia at turn five that lap but it didn't cost him anything. Marquez still on his rear wheel, of course.

13:18
Lap 9/24

Bagnaia continues to lead as we tick into the final 15 laps. Martin 1.3 seconds adrift of Marquez but he's almost a second now in front of Espargaro.

13:16
Lap 8/24

All the same at the front, but Bastianini has dropped to seventh after running wide at turn one. It's now Alex Marquez who is behind Espargaro in fifth, then Acosta in sixth.

13:14
Lap 7/24

Bagnaia still leads, now over one second back to Martin from Marquez.

Joan Mir has also crashed out at turn 10.

13:13
Lap 6/24

Bagnaia and Marquez still glued together, and Martin still there in third in front of Espargaro.

13:11
Lap 5/24

Still Bagnaia leading from Marquez, and it's a personal best lap from Martin on that lap.

13:10

Espargaro back up to fourth at turn one in front of Bastianini. They're not being dropped by Martin, though, who is now almost a second behind Marquez.

13:09
Lap 4/24

Bagnaia continues to lead, and Bastianini is back up to fourth with a pass on Espargaro at turn 10.

