2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Race Results
Race results from the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP at the Circuit de Catalunya, the 20th and final round of the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|40m 24.74s
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.474s
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+3.810s
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+5.322s
|5
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+5.753s
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+7.081s
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+7.393s
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+8.709s
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+10.484s
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+10.618s
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+10.756s
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+13.464s
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+14.560s
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+19.469s
|15
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+22.195s
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+23.890s
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+23.960s
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+29.001s
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+29.145s
|20
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+37.295s
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+39.138s
|22
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+47.654s
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|DNF
* Rookie
Jorge Martin has been crowned the first satellite world champion of the MotoGP era, despite Francesco Bagnaia completing a double victory in the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona title showdown.
Martin began the race needing only ninth place even if Bagnaia won.
The Pramac Ducati star duly held his nerve and crossed the finish line in a safe third, claiming the title by ten points over the reigning double champion.
Martin will take the #1 plate with him to Aprilia next year, when Pramac also leaves Ducati to start a new chapter as Yamaha’s satellite team.
Meanwhile, second place for Marc Marquez gave the Gresini rider third in the world championship ahead of Enea Bastianini.
11th Grand Prix win for Bagnaia
Bagnaia held his pole advantage into turn one, but Martin dived into his wheeltracks from the second row of the grid.
Marc Marquez passed Martin on the brakes at the start of lap 2, then began a long race in Bagnaia’s shadow.
Marquez was in a difficult position. Eager to leave Gresini with a fourth win, but a pass on Bagnaia would effectively end his future team - and team-mate’s - title chances.
Ultimately, Bagnaia remained just out of reach for his 11th grand prix victory of the year.
Aleix Espargaro plays rear gunner
Martin’s early tension was eased when good friend Aleix Espargaro won a hectic tug-of-war with Bastianini over fourth place, then played a perfect rear gunner for the #89.
A braking mistake dropped Bastianini to eighth, but Espargaro had his hands full against Alex Marquez in the closing stages, the Gresini rider eventually finding a way past.
After some tears on the grid, Espargaro thus signed off the final race of a 20-year grand prix career with fifth in front of his home fans.
Fellow future HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami was also emotional as he brought the curtain down on his full-time MotoGP career with 17th.
Bastianini loses 3rd overall, Acosta 5th
Bastianini recovered to sixth and lost the fight with Marquez for third in the standings by six points. The Beast will perhaps rue the points given away at Barcelona in May when he refused to serve a long lap penalty...
Brad Binder charged from 18th on the grid to sixth - and snatched fifth in the world championship from future factory KTM team-mate Pedro Acosta.
GASGAS Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez finished 19th ahead of an expected switch to Yamaha test riding duties.
All riders used the hard front tyre except Johann Zarco (medium), but three different rear tyres were in play.
Martin was locked in last-minute discussions on the grid before electing to stick with the medium rear, while Bagnaia and Marquez were among those on the soft (as in the Sprint) and ten riders chose the hard.
Miguel Oliveira was back in action for his final Trackhouse appearance after missing five rounds due to left wrist fractures in Mandalika.
Ducati test rider Michele Pirro was called up to ride in place of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, who recently underwent shoulder surgery.
Barcelona was a last-minute replacement for the traditional Valencia finale, cancelled following devastating flooding.
The change of venue and cooler temperatures meant Michelin offered a season-high of seven different tyre options this weekend, four fronts and three rears.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.
An official test will take place at Barcelona on Tuesday, when riders will appear with their 2025 teams.