2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Race Results

Race results from the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP at the Circuit de Catalunya, the 20th and final round of the 2024 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)40m 24.74s
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.474s
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+3.810s
4Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+5.322s
5Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+5.753s
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+7.081s
7Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+7.393s
8Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+8.709s
9Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+10.484s
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+10.618s
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+10.756s
12Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+13.464s
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+14.560s
14Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+19.469s
15Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+22.195s
16Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+23.890s
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+23.960s
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+29.001s
19Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+29.145s
20Michele PirroITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+37.295s
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+39.138s
22Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+47.654s
 Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

Jorge Martin has been crowned the first satellite world champion of the MotoGP era, despite Francesco Bagnaia completing a double victory in the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona title showdown.

Martin began the race needing only ninth place even if Bagnaia won.

The Pramac Ducati star duly held his nerve and crossed the finish line in a safe third, claiming the title by ten points over the reigning double champion.

Martin will take the #1 plate with him to Aprilia next year, when Pramac also leaves Ducati to start a new chapter as Yamaha’s satellite team.

Meanwhile, second place for Marc Marquez gave the Gresini rider third in the world championship ahead of Enea Bastianini.

11th Grand Prix win for Bagnaia

Bagnaia held his pole advantage into turn one, but Martin dived into his wheeltracks from the second row of the grid.

Marc Marquez passed Martin on the brakes at the start of lap 2, then began a long race in Bagnaia’s shadow.

Marquez was in a difficult position. Eager to leave Gresini with a fourth win, but a pass on Bagnaia would effectively end his future team - and team-mate’s - title chances.

Ultimately, Bagnaia remained just out of reach for his 11th grand prix victory of the year.

Aleix Espargaro plays rear gunner

Martin’s early tension was eased when good friend Aleix Espargaro won a hectic tug-of-war with Bastianini over fourth place, then played a perfect rear gunner for the #89.

A braking mistake dropped Bastianini to eighth, but Espargaro had his hands full against Alex Marquez in the closing stages, the Gresini rider eventually finding a way past.

After some tears on the grid, Espargaro thus signed off the final race of a 20-year grand prix career with fifth in front of his home fans.

Fellow future HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami was also emotional as he brought the curtain down on his full-time MotoGP career with 17th.

Bastianini loses 3rd overall, Acosta 5th

Bastianini recovered to sixth and lost the fight with Marquez for third in the standings by six points. The Beast will perhaps rue the points given away at Barcelona in May when he refused to serve a long lap penalty...

Brad Binder charged from 18th on the grid to sixth - and snatched fifth in the world championship from future factory KTM team-mate Pedro Acosta.

GASGAS Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez finished 19th ahead of an expected switch to Yamaha test riding duties.

All riders used the hard front tyre except Johann Zarco (medium), but three different rear tyres were in play.

Martin was locked in last-minute discussions on the grid before electing to stick with the medium rear, while Bagnaia and Marquez were among those on the soft (as in the Sprint) and ten riders chose the hard.

Miguel Oliveira was back in action for his final Trackhouse appearance after missing five rounds due to left wrist fractures in Mandalika.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro was called up to ride in place of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, who recently underwent shoulder surgery.

Barcelona was a last-minute replacement for the traditional Valencia finale, cancelled following devastating flooding.

The change of venue and cooler temperatures meant Michelin offered a season-high of seven different tyre options this weekend, four fronts and three rears.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

An official test will take place at Barcelona on Tuesday, when riders will appear with their 2025 teams.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

