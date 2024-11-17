Jorge Martin is the 2024 MotoGP world champion!

Marc Marquez snatches third overall from Enea Bastianini in the final race of the season, when Brad Binder overturned future team-mate Pedro Acosta's points advantage to seal fifth and top non-Ducati rider...

Barcelona: Final 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 508 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 498 (-10) 3 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 392 (-116) 4 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 386 (-122) 5 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 217 (-291) 6 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 215 (-293) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 190 (-318) 8 ^2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 173 (-335) 9 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 173 (-335) 10 ˅2 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 165 (-343) 11 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 163 (-345) 12 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 153 (-355) 13 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 113 (-395) 14 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 87 (-421) 15 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 75 (-433) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 66 (-442) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 55 (-453) 18 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-477) 19 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 31 (-477) 20 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 27 (-481) 21 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 21 (-487) 22 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 14 (-494) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 (-496) 24 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-501) 25 = Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 2 (-506)



^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

