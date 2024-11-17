Barcelona: Final 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Final 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, round 20 of 20.

Jorge Martin is the 2024 MotoGP world champion! 

Marc Marquez snatches third overall from Enea Bastianini in the final race of the season, when Brad Binder overturned future team-mate Pedro Acosta's points advantage to seal fifth and top non-Ducati rider...

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)508 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)498(-10)
3^1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)392(-116)
4˅1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)386(-122)
5^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)217(-291)
6˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*215(-293)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)190(-318)
8^2Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)173(-335)
9=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)173(-335)
10˅2Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)165(-343)
11=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)163(-345)
12=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)153(-355)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)113(-395)
14=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)87(-421)
15=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)75(-433)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)66(-442)
17=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)55(-453)
18=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-477)
19=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)31(-477)
20=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)27(-481)
21=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)21(-487)
22=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)14(-494)
23=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-496)
24=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-501)
25=Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-506)


^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

