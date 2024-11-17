Barcelona: Final 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Final 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, round 20 of 20.
Jorge Martin is the 2024 MotoGP world champion!
Marc Marquez snatches third overall from Enea Bastianini in the final race of the season, when Brad Binder overturned future team-mate Pedro Acosta's points advantage to seal fifth and top non-Ducati rider...
Barcelona: Final 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|508
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|498
|(-10)
|3
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|392
|(-116)
|4
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|386
|(-122)
|5
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|217
|(-291)
|6
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|215
|(-293)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|190
|(-318)
|8
|^2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|173
|(-335)
|9
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|173
|(-335)
|10
|˅2
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|165
|(-343)
|11
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|163
|(-345)
|12
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|153
|(-355)
|13
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|113
|(-395)
|14
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|87
|(-421)
|15
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|75
|(-433)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|66
|(-442)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|55
|(-453)
|18
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-477)
|19
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|31
|(-477)
|20
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|27
|(-481)
|21
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|21
|(-487)
|22
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|14
|(-494)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|(-496)
|24
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-501)
|25
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|2
|(-506)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie