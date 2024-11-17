Jorge Lorenzo’s first words as Jorge Martin captures MotoGP title

Jorge Lorenzo has offered his first verdict on Jorge Martin winning the 2024 MotoGP championship.

Martin claimed his maiden title at the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP with a podium finish, enough to edge out reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia.

The Pramac rider Martin becomes the fifth Spanish rider to win the premier class title after Marc Marquez, Lorenzo, Joan Mir and Alex Criville.

“I am super happy for Jorge,” said Lorenzo to TNT Sports from the Barcelona paddock.

“He is a friend, I’ve known him since he was 16.

“He trained with me and my father, we have a good relationship. We share a manager, as well.

“He has struggled so much but he deserves this. He is a fighter.

“Bagnaia decided not to slow down the race which was good for [Martin].

“Finally he can say that he’s a MotoGP champion.”

Lorenzo said about Martin’s two-year duel with Bagnaia: “They have been like robots, always very precise. Not so many mistakes.

“They are similar in terms of riding styles. They have been great battles between them.

“It is good that we have another champion, and not always the same one.”

Pramac boss Gino Borsoi reacted to TNT Sports: “An incredible season, we have to say thank you to Ducati.

“The team was incredible throughout the season. We did everything perfectly, we improved from last season.

“Valencia [last year] was a difficult race for us. This season, we avoided this kind of problem.

“This season we have tried to get the maximum result, not just try to win. This was the key to the season.

“It is the first time a satellite team have won. I cannot ask for more.”