MotoGP announces new record-high attendance

Here are the attendances for every MotoGP round this year

MotoGP
MotoGP

MotoGP have announced a record-high attendance for this year.

The Sunday attendance at the season-finale in Barcelona has taken the overall annual total above the three million threshold - which is the largest ever.

Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP attendance

  • Pre-Weekend - 26,081

  • Saturday - 46,644

  • Sunday-  62,123

  • TOTAL - 134,848

2024 MotoGP attendances
 
RoundTotal attendance
Qatar40,343
Portimao174,614
America122,559
Jerez181,289
Le Mans297,471
Catalunya176,684
Mugello156,676
Assen192,554
Sachsenring252,826
Silverstone117,867
Red Bull Ring150,187
Aragon107,421
Misano 1163,558
Misano 282,024
Mandalika121,252
Motegi80,131
Phillip Island90,685
Chang205,343
Sepang184,923
Barcelona134,848
Total3,033,255

x

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
38m ago
Barcelona MotoGP Rider Ratings: Awful scores for two Aprilia riders
Raul Fernandez, Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Raul Fernandez, Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
47m ago
EXCLUSIVE: Details about Marc Marquez’s colours and branding for postseason test
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
2h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ducati “forced to make hard decision” with Jorge Martin
Davide Tardozzi
Davide Tardozzi
F1
News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz: “It would hurt” if Ferrari fight for 2025 title, “I had influence”
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez reveals technical reversion that helped him to Barcelona MotoGP podium
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin: “I had a lot of fears; ‘I will never be MotoGP champion’"
Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia pinpoints exact moment that MotoGP title slipped away
MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro criticised: “Not correct, he did whole race for Jorge Martin!”
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP
News
3h ago
MotoGP’s top non-Ducati rider beats 2025 teammate but admits “we wanted more”
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
F1
News
4h ago
Theory rejected that McLaren “undermined” Lando Norris’ title wish
Lando Norris
Lando Norris