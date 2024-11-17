MotoGP announces new record-high attendance

MotoGP have announced a record-high attendance for this year.

The Sunday attendance at the season-finale in Barcelona has taken the overall annual total above the three million threshold - which is the largest ever.

Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP attendance

Pre-Weekend - 26,081

Saturday - 46,644

Sunday- 62,123

TOTAL - 134,848

2024 MotoGP attendances Round Total attendance Qatar 40,343 Portimao 174,614 America 122,559 Jerez 181,289 Le Mans 297,471 Catalunya 176,684 Mugello 156,676 Assen 192,554 Sachsenring 252,826 Silverstone 117,867 Red Bull Ring 150,187 Aragon 107,421 Misano 1 163,558 Misano 2 82,024 Mandalika 121,252 Motegi 80,131 Phillip Island 90,685 Chang 205,343 Sepang 184,923 Barcelona 134,848 Total 3,033,255

x