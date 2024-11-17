MotoGP announces new record-high attendance
Here are the attendances for every MotoGP round this year
MotoGP have announced a record-high attendance for this year.
The Sunday attendance at the season-finale in Barcelona has taken the overall annual total above the three million threshold - which is the largest ever.
Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP attendance
Pre-Weekend - 26,081
Saturday - 46,644
Sunday- 62,123
TOTAL - 134,848
2024 MotoGP attendances
|Round
|Total attendance
|Qatar
|40,343
|Portimao
|174,614
|America
|122,559
|Jerez
|181,289
|Le Mans
|297,471
|Catalunya
|176,684
|Mugello
|156,676
|Assen
|192,554
|Sachsenring
|252,826
|Silverstone
|117,867
|Red Bull Ring
|150,187
|Aragon
|107,421
|Misano 1
|163,558
|Misano 2
|82,024
|Mandalika
|121,252
|Motegi
|80,131
|Phillip Island
|90,685
|Chang
|205,343
|Sepang
|184,923
|Barcelona
|134,848
|Total
|3,033,255
