Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha test team, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
2025 Misano MotoGP test: LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from Monday's 2025 post-race Misano MotoGP test

The final official in-season test of the 2025 MotoGP season takes place today (Monday 15 September) at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

The now-traditional post-race test at Misano typically offers up a first glimpse at what manufacturers have been cooking up for the season ahead. 

However, with 2026 the final year of the current regulations and engine development frozen for all but Honda and Yamaha, here isn't likely to be much in the way of major updates. 

The most significant thing about this test, however, is the public debut of the factory Yamaha riders on the new V4 M1. The bike completed the San Marino Grand Prix race weekend with test rider Augusto Fernandez, who was 14th on Sunday. 

This test is being seen in some corners as a major moment for Fabio Quartararo in deciding his future beyond 2026, with his first test of the V4 set to reveal just how far away Yamaha is from having a competitive motorcycle. 

Elsewhere, it will be an important day for Ducati and Pecco Bagnaia to try and find solutions to his problems after a tough San Marino Grand Prix. Scoring no points on home soil, he once again said his patience is being tested - with Gigi Dall'Igna admitting the same thing. 

2025 Misano MotoGP test schedule

  • Session 1 - 8am BST to 11:45am BST
  • Session 2 - 1pm BST to 5pm BST
15 Sep 2025
13:00

Pitlane is open again for the next four hours of running at Misano. 

Nobody has gone out yet.

12:58

Word from the paddock this afternoon is that Fabio Quartararo. is not overly happy with what he has felt from the V4 bike so far. 

He says a lot of the problems with the current bike remain. 

Of course, it is very early days with this project and a lot more work needs to be done on it. But that's not an encouraging start.

12:57

Trackhouse announced over the lunch break that Ai Ogura will not take part due to his crash in the grand prix on Sunday. 

Full details below:

12:55

The afternoon session at the Misano test will get underway in five minutes.

11:47
Alex Marquez tops the morning

Morning session is complete in Misano. Alex Marquez ends fastest ahead of Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez.

Acosta fourth from Bagnaia and Martin in the top-six.

Then Marini, Di Giannantonio, Raul Fernandez, and Enea Bastianini complete the top-10.

11:31

Alex Marquez now to the top on a 1:30.714, 0.065s ahead of Bezzecchi.

10:56

Marco Bezzecchi now to the top on a 1:30.779 on his 25th lap of the day.

10:34
Aprilia
Update from Aprilia on their test plan for today. Marco Bezzecchi is set to try a different chassis, Jorge Martin continues his adaptation.
 
From Aprilia:
  • ⁠With the factory riders, we will focus on testing some ideas developed during the race weekends that we haven’t had the chance to try yet, as our time was fully dedicated to preparing for the sessions. Overall, it will be a fine-tuning job: electronic tuning adjustments, set-up work, and evaluation of other components.
  • We will also test some hardware elements on the bike: in particular, with Marco Bezzecchi we will test a chassis that we had previously tested in a specific configuration, but which we want to try again because the bike has evolved in the meantime.
  • Jorge Martín will instead focus on all those aspects that cannot be tested during a race weekend, as he is still in the initial phase of refining the package. The main goal is to fine-tune every element to consistently place him within the top five.
10:31

Marc Marquez back to the top now, 0.005s ahead of Acosta and 0.019s clear of Bagnaia with a 1:30.914.

10:14

Acosta and Bagnaia into the 1:30s now, the KTM rider fastest by 0.014s over Bagnaia with a 1:30.919.

09:58

1:31.013 now puts Marc Marquez back on top on his 15th lap of the day.

09:51

Saturday Sprint winner and Sunday runner-up Marco Bezzecchi has now gone fastest on a 1:31.194.

09:35
Yamaha V4 analysis: how it compared to the inline 4

With Quartararo and Miller testing the V4 Yamaha today, they will be building on what Augusto Fernandez did during the race weekend. 

This is how the bike stacked up against the current package:

09:30

1:31.707 for Bagnaia with his latest lap to go P4; he follows that up with a 31.294 to go fastest.

09:28

Pedro Acosta now fastest with a 1:31.487, and already back in the pits.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
San Marino Grand Prix winner Marc Marquez is on the board with a 1m31.615s to go fastest after six laps on his factory Ducati.

09:15

Bagnaia has joined the action for what is an important day for him. 

09:10

Luca Marini has taken over at the head of the field on the Honda with a 1m31.942s. 

09:01

After the first hour of running, Pedro Acosta leads with a 1m32.050s. 

Nine riders have set times. The most significant news of hour one, however, is the public debut of the Yamaha V4 for Quartararo and Miller.

08:58

Quartararo's reference lap on the inline 4 this morning was a 1m33s. His first on the V4 is a 1m36s.

08:54

Quartararo and Miller are now out on the V4 for the first time today!

08:47

Pedro Acosta leads the way with a 1m33.057s. 

Fabio Quartararo has been out for a few laps, but looks like he was on the inline 4 to build a reference. 

Plan from Yamaha suggests he'll spend most of today on the new V4.

08:38

Brad Binder on the sister factory team KTM has also taken to the circuit.

08:35

We have bikes on track!

Pedro Acosta on the KTM and Jack Miller on the Pramac Yamaha are first out. 

Miller is on the current Yamaha spec but is set to jump on the V4 soon.

08:32

Half an hour of the test in the books and still we've had no one venture out yet. 

Test runs until 6pm local time, so there's not exactly a shortage of opportunities to get laps in!

