2025 Misano MotoGP test: LIVE UPDATES!

The final official in-season test of the 2025 MotoGP season takes place today (Monday 15 September) at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

The now-traditional post-race test at Misano typically offers up a first glimpse at what manufacturers have been cooking up for the season ahead.

However, with 2026 the final year of the current regulations and engine development frozen for all but Honda and Yamaha, here isn't likely to be much in the way of major updates.

The most significant thing about this test, however, is the public debut of the factory Yamaha riders on the new V4 M1. The bike completed the San Marino Grand Prix race weekend with test rider Augusto Fernandez, who was 14th on Sunday.

This test is being seen in some corners as a major moment for Fabio Quartararo in deciding his future beyond 2026, with his first test of the V4 set to reveal just how far away Yamaha is from having a competitive motorcycle.

Elsewhere, it will be an important day for Ducati and Pecco Bagnaia to try and find solutions to his problems after a tough San Marino Grand Prix. Scoring no points on home soil, he once again said his patience is being tested - with Gigi Dall'Igna admitting the same thing.

2025 Misano MotoGP test schedule