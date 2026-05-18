2026 Catalunya MotoGP test LIVE: Acosta fastest, Martin crash brings out red flag

KEY MOMENTS

Test is underway

Brief red flag in hour two for Martin crash

Alex Marquez, Johann Zarco and Fabio Di Giannantonio are absent

Final chance to test developments for 1000cc machines

The MotoGP paddock remains at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Monday for the second of four in-season test days this season.

Catalan Grand Prix winner Fabio Di Giannantonio will sit out today's test to continue recovering from a hand injury he sustained in the terrifying crash involving Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta on Sunday.

The test runs from 10am local time until 6pm, with it marking the final opportunity for brands to bring new developments to their 1000cc bikes before focus shifts to their 2027 machinery.

Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi says he hopes to use this test to understand why he wasn't fast during the Catalan Grand Prix weekend and find something to improve his speed in fast corners.

Though there will be more grip on the circuit from the weekend's action, Barcelona is an ideal test venue given the asphalt's overall lack of adhesion.