Looks like Ducati has also decided it's work is done for the day.
2026 Catalunya MotoGP test LIVE: Acosta fastest, Martin crash brings out red flag
Live updates from the official MotoGP test day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
KEY MOMENTS
- Test is underway
- Brief red flag in hour two for Martin crash
- Alex Marquez, Johann Zarco and Fabio Di Giannantonio are absent
- Final chance to test developments for 1000cc machines
The MotoGP paddock remains at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Monday for the second of four in-season test days this season.
Catalan Grand Prix winner Fabio Di Giannantonio will sit out today's test to continue recovering from a hand injury he sustained in the terrifying crash involving Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta on Sunday.
The test runs from 10am local time until 6pm, with it marking the final opportunity for brands to bring new developments to their 1000cc bikes before focus shifts to their 2027 machinery.
Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi says he hopes to use this test to understand why he wasn't fast during the Catalan Grand Prix weekend and find something to improve his speed in fast corners.
Though there will be more grip on the circuit from the weekend's action, Barcelona is an ideal test venue given the asphalt's overall lack of adhesion.
Marco Bezzecchi “stuck” during “complicated” Catalunya MotoGP weekend
Fabio Quartararo says it was tough to restart the Catalan Grand Prix
Jorge Martin was taken to hospital for checks after a crash in testing at Barcelona on Monday, but has been cleared of any fractures.
KTM has now confirmed it has finished with its test now.
Still over three and a half hours to go, but track is drying very slowly.
There have been no bikes on track so far this session.
Aprilia has called it a day.
Pecco Bagnaia podium at “intense” Catalunya MotoGP, Zarco aftermath “tough to see”
Session two has gone green, but nobody is heading out.
The rain is really heavy, and with not much to gain, it's unlikely we'll see too much running for the rest of the day.
It's also started raining at the track, so that could well be test over for most of conditions don't improve.
The first session of the day has come to an end with Pedro Acosta leading the way for KTM on a 1m38.767s.
Jorge Martin is on his way to hospital for checks after a crash in testing at Barcelona on Monday
Jorge Martin taken to hospital after crash in Catalunya MotoGP test
Some very good news from Gresini this morning about Alex Marquez.
Gresini gives positive Alex Marquez update after shocking Catalunya MotoGP crash
Hour two has come to an end at Barcelona and Fabio Quartararo leads the way with a 1m38.831s.
Full results to follow...
According to Spanish journalist German Garcia Casanova, Jorge Martin has been taken to the medical centre in an ambulance.
Aprilia is yet to officially comment.
The session has resumed. No word yet on Martin.
Reports suggest it's a crash for Jorge Martin.
There is a red flag, but no details on why yet.
Raul Fernandez pins blame on Jorge Martin after MotoGP clash: "We have the data"
Jorge Martin is now branching out from getting his shoulder down at Turn 5 to elsewhere on the circuit now!
A week on from its historic 1-2-3, the Catalan Grand Prix served Aprilia with a bitter reality check as it came away with a scant haul of points in a championship battle it’s supposed to be in control of. Unforced errors, a failure to capitalise on golden opportunities, and internal fireworks were a worrying sign that Aprilia may not be as ready for a title tilt as first seemed…
Opinion ✍️
Bitter Catalunya MotoGP round a worrying sign for Aprilia’s title hopes
At the end of the first hour, Fabio Quartararo leads the way on the Yamaha with a 1m38.831s. That's not far off the 1m38.5s he did in qualifying.