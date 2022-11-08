Crash Home
Marc Marquez, Valencia MotoGP test, 8 November

Valencia MotoGP Test: Follow LIVE UPDATES as 2023 begins

Last Updated: 5 Minutes Ago

Following Sunday’s season-ending MotoGP, teams and riders have returned to Valencia for a day of official testing.

The last track action of 2022 will see nine riders make their debuts with new teams: Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo), Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM), Pol Espargaro (Tech3 GASGAS), Joan Mir (Repsol Honda), Alex Rins (LCR Honda), Miguel Oliveira (RNF Aprilia), Raul Fernandez (RNF Aprilia), Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and rookie Augusto Fernandez (Tech3 GASGAS).

Meanwhile, all five remaining factories - following the loss of Suzuki – will be continuing work on their 2023-spec machines…

11:27
Suzuki are not here today...
11:25
Stunning pics here of riders in their new colours
Alex Marquez, Valencia MotoGP test, 8 November
11:19
Top speeds

So far today:

1. Bagnaia 333.7km/h

2. Bastianini / Marc Marquez 332.1

4. Zarco 330.5

5. Alex Marquez 330.5

6. Bezzecchi 328.9

7. Marini / Quartararo / Binder / Oliveira / Martin 327.4

12. Vinales / Pol Espargaro / di Giannantonio 325.8

 

 

11:04
The most laps today

31 - Marc Marquez

30 - Joan Mir

11:04
Marc Marquez

Marquez is back out... and back in immediately. Trying out a new clutch, it seems.

11:00
Maverick Vinales back on top

Maverick Vinales puts Aprilia back on top of the timesheets just before midday, he's now 0.251s ahead of Jorge Martin.

10:54

After three seasons at Honda, Alex Marquez gets his first laps on a Ducati Desmosedici.

Alex Marquez, Valencia MotoGP test, 8 November
10:48
Quartararo out on 2023 Yamaha

After riding a machine in the usual Monster livery, Fabio Quartararo is now on track with an all-black Yamaha prototype, which should feature the latest version of the more powerful 2023 M1 engine.

10:34
10:22
Progress for Pol Espargaro

Former Repsol Honda rider Pol Espargaro is now up to tenth on his return to KTM.

The Spaniard is 0.742s from Johann Zarco and the fastest RC16 rider.

10:18
Quartararo hard at work

2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo has done the most laps so far today, at 28.

That's already more than a full race distance with six hours of testing still to go.

10:03
Miguel Oliveira fastest of the riders changing manufacturers

Miguel Oliveira is currently the quickest of the riders that are changing manufacturers today. The former KTM rider is in 12th place for RNF Aprilia.

10:01
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin, Valencia MotoGP test, 8 November

He's out on track now. Martin was snubbed for the factory Ducati seat in 2023 - will he prove them wrong?

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
10:00
Enea Bastianini

Enea Bastianini is out on track - he will be a fascinating new teammate for Pecco Bagnaia because they have battled so competitively already.

Ducati bike, Valencia MotoGP test, 8 November
09:57
Johann Zarco fastest at 11am

Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco has taken over from Maverick Vinales at the top of the early Valencia Test timesheets.

Enea Bastianini is completing his first laps in factory Ducati colours, with team-mate and newly crowned world champion Francesco Bagnaia watching on from the pits.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
09:42
Alex Rins
Honda bike, Valencia MotoGP test, 8 November

The new LCR Honda rider is out on track.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
09:37
Lap times after the opening hour of testing
09:27
Marc Marquez

The Repsol Honda rider has just gone out onto track - today is the first of many steps back to the world championship, he hopes.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
09:23
Jack Miller

KTM's new rider, who has left the factory Ducati team, is now out on track.

His performance will be fascinating in 2023.

09:19
Alex Marquez is now out

The new Gresini Ducati rider goes for a spin.

09:19

Jack Miller prepares for his KTM debut.

Jack Miller, Valencia MotoGP test, 8 November
KTM bike, Valencia MotoGP test, 8 November
09:11

Joan Mir finishes his first run on a Repsol Honda.

09:03
No media for ex-Suzuki riders

Joan Mir and Alex Rins won't be talking to the media today because, even though they are testing the bikes for new teams, their contracts with current team Suzuki conclude on December 31st.

09:00
Joan Mir out on track

The ex-Suzuki man on his first lap on a Repsol Honda, where he will partner Marc Marquez next season.

08:54
Alex Marquez with his new team
