Valencia MotoGP Test: Follow LIVE UPDATES as 2023 begins
Following Sunday’s season-ending MotoGP, teams and riders have returned to Valencia for a day of official testing.
The last track action of 2022 will see nine riders make their debuts with new teams: Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo), Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM), Pol Espargaro (Tech3 GASGAS), Joan Mir (Repsol Honda), Alex Rins (LCR Honda), Miguel Oliveira (RNF Aprilia), Raul Fernandez (RNF Aprilia), Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and rookie Augusto Fernandez (Tech3 GASGAS).
Meanwhile, all five remaining factories - following the loss of Suzuki – will be continuing work on their 2023-spec machines…
So far today:
1. Bagnaia 333.7km/h
2. Bastianini / Marc Marquez 332.1
4. Zarco 330.5
5. Alex Marquez 330.5
6. Bezzecchi 328.9
7. Marini / Quartararo / Binder / Oliveira / Martin 327.4
12. Vinales / Pol Espargaro / di Giannantonio 325.8
31 - Marc Marquez
30 - Joan Mir
Marquez is back out... and back in immediately. Trying out a new clutch, it seems.
Maverick Vinales puts Aprilia back on top of the timesheets just before midday, he's now 0.251s ahead of Jorge Martin.
After three seasons at Honda, Alex Marquez gets his first laps on a Ducati Desmosedici.
After riding a machine in the usual Monster livery, Fabio Quartararo is now on track with an all-black Yamaha prototype, which should feature the latest version of the more powerful 2023 M1 engine.
Former Repsol Honda rider Pol Espargaro is now up to tenth on his return to KTM.
The Spaniard is 0.742s from Johann Zarco and the fastest RC16 rider.
2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo has done the most laps so far today, at 28.
That's already more than a full race distance with six hours of testing still to go.
Miguel Oliveira is currently the quickest of the riders that are changing manufacturers today. The former KTM rider is in 12th place for RNF Aprilia.
He's out on track now. Martin was snubbed for the factory Ducati seat in 2023 - will he prove them wrong?
Enea Bastianini is out on track - he will be a fascinating new teammate for Pecco Bagnaia because they have battled so competitively already.
Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco has taken over from Maverick Vinales at the top of the early Valencia Test timesheets.
Enea Bastianini is completing his first laps in factory Ducati colours, with team-mate and newly crowned world champion Francesco Bagnaia watching on from the pits.
The new LCR Honda rider is out on track.
The Repsol Honda rider has just gone out onto track - today is the first of many steps back to the world championship, he hopes.
KTM's new rider, who has left the factory Ducati team, is now out on track.
His performance will be fascinating in 2023.
The new Gresini Ducati rider goes for a spin.
Jack Miller prepares for his KTM debut.
Joan Mir finishes his first run on a Repsol Honda.
Joan Mir and Alex Rins won't be talking to the media today because, even though they are testing the bikes for new teams, their contracts with current team Suzuki conclude on December 31st.
The ex-Suzuki man on his first lap on a Repsol Honda, where he will partner Marc Marquez next season.