Vinales closes out FP1 fastest ahead of Martin, Acosta, Bastianini and Bezzecchi.
American MotoGP at COTA: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!
Day-one of the American MotoGP rolls into action in Texas.
Jorge Martin heads into the American MotoGP looking to build on his 18-point lead in the championship standings.
After his incident with Marc Marquez last time out, all eyes will be on Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed out of the lead during last season's grand prix at COTA.
For Marquez, COTA is expected to be a chance of securing a big haul of points as it's one of his most successful circuits.
Vinales improves again as the checkered flag drops at COTA.
Vinales does not want to be denied as he goes quickest late on after fitting a new rear tyre.
Acosta leads Marc Marquez as both men take big chunks out of their previous best lap times. Acosta is the only rider in the 2m 3s.
We have yet another change at the top as Jack Miller sets a 2:04.297s.
Championship leader Jorge Martin goes quickest by two tenths.
It's taken over half of FP1 but Marc Marquez has gone top by nearly a tenth of a second.
Jorge Martin comes close to joining Alex Marquez in falling after saving a front-end fall at turn 19.
Alex Marquez has crashed at turn 12. The Gresini rider becomes the first faller this weekend.
Big moment for Fabio Quartararo at turn ten as Vinales breaks into the 2m 4s barrier.
Maverick Vinales is the rider on top after the early flurry of laps.
Engines are revving as we're underway with Free Practice 1 at COTA.
We're just a few minutes away from MotoGP machines taking to the American circuit.
Good afternoon and welcome to day-one of the American MotoGP at COTA. Free Practice 1 will get underway at 16:45 UK time.