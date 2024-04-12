2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)2'03.294s17/17342k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.149s17/17344k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.312s15/16345k
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.406s16/16345k
5Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.518s16/16346k
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.571s17/18350k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.610s17/17342k
8Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.709s12/16342k
9Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.916s11/17345k
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.932s14/14343k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.948s14/17343k
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.978s12/16343k
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.011s17/17344k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.017s15/17343k
15Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.108s16/16344k
16Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.141s15/15344k
17Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.220s15/17342k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.265s10/15339k
19Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.519s12/15346k
20Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.563s12/16342k
21Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+2.051s15/15338k
22Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+2.078s13/16341k

*Rookie.

Official COTA MotoGP records 
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 2m 1.892s (2023) 
Fastest race lap: Alex Rins 2m 3.126s (2023) 

New rubber propels Maverick Vinales to the top sport in opening practice for the 2024 Americas MotoGP at a sunny COTA in Austin, Texas.

Sporting a Batman-themed helmet design, the Portimao Sprint winner was competitive throughout as he kept Pramac's world championship leader Jorge Martin at bay by 0.124s.

GASGAS rookie Pedro Acosta, fresh from his first MotoGP podium, also featured on top on the way to third ahead of former event winner Enea Bastianini (Ducati).

Marco Bezzecchi (VR46), Brad Binder (KTM) and Franco Morbidelli (Pramac) followed with COTA king Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati) in eighth - but don’t be fooled: Like Bastianini, Marquez didn’t fit new tyres at the end.

Younger brother and team-mate Alex Marquez was the only faller this morning, sliding off his Gresini machine in the early stages.

Jack Miller was quickest on several occasions but was the third rider in the top ten - after Bastianini and Marquez - to stick with old rubber and was pushed to ninth.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia likewise remained on the same set of soft front-medium rears throughout for 11th place, with Raul Fernandez putting the home Trackhouse team in 12th.

Defending COTA race winner Alex Rins was the quickest Yamaha in 13th with Luca Marini the fastest Honda in 15th.

The top ten riders in this afternoon’s practice session will receive direct access to Qualifying 2.

The unstable COTA subsoil means there has again been a partial resurfacing ahead of this year’s MotoGP event, with new asphalt at turns 2, 9-11, 12 and 16-19.

