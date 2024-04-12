2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Friday Practice Results

2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 2'03.294s 17/17 342k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.149s 17/17 344k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.312s 15/16 345k 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.406s 16/16 345k 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.518s 16/16 346k 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.571s 17/18 350k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.610s 17/17 342k 8 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.709s 12/16 342k 9 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.916s 11/17 345k 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.932s 14/14 343k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.948s 14/17 343k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.978s 12/16 343k 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.011s 17/17 344k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.017s 15/17 343k 15 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.108s 16/16 344k 16 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.141s 15/15 344k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.220s 15/17 342k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.265s 10/15 339k 19 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.519s 12/15 346k 20 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.563s 12/16 342k 21 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.051s 15/15 338k 22 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.078s 13/16 341k

*Rookie.

Official COTA MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 2m 1.892s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Alex Rins 2m 3.126s (2023)

New rubber propels Maverick Vinales to the top sport in opening practice for the 2024 Americas MotoGP at a sunny COTA in Austin, Texas.

Sporting a Batman-themed helmet design, the Portimao Sprint winner was competitive throughout as he kept Pramac's world championship leader Jorge Martin at bay by 0.124s.

GASGAS rookie Pedro Acosta, fresh from his first MotoGP podium, also featured on top on the way to third ahead of former event winner Enea Bastianini (Ducati).

Marco Bezzecchi (VR46), Brad Binder (KTM) and Franco Morbidelli (Pramac) followed with COTA king Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati) in eighth - but don’t be fooled: Like Bastianini, Marquez didn’t fit new tyres at the end.

Younger brother and team-mate Alex Marquez was the only faller this morning, sliding off his Gresini machine in the early stages.

Jack Miller was quickest on several occasions but was the third rider in the top ten - after Bastianini and Marquez - to stick with old rubber and was pushed to ninth.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia likewise remained on the same set of soft front-medium rears throughout for 11th place, with Raul Fernandez putting the home Trackhouse team in 12th.

Defending COTA race winner Alex Rins was the quickest Yamaha in 13th with Luca Marini the fastest Honda in 15th.

The top ten riders in this afternoon’s practice session will receive direct access to Qualifying 2.

The unstable COTA subsoil means there has again been a partial resurfacing ahead of this year’s MotoGP event, with new asphalt at turns 2, 9-11, 12 and 16-19.