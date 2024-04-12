2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|2'03.294s
|17/17
|342k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.149s
|17/17
|344k
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.312s
|15/16
|345k
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.406s
|16/16
|345k
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.518s
|16/16
|346k
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.571s
|17/18
|350k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.610s
|17/17
|342k
|8
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.709s
|12/16
|342k
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.916s
|11/17
|345k
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.932s
|14/14
|343k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.948s
|14/17
|343k
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.978s
|12/16
|343k
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.011s
|17/17
|344k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.017s
|15/17
|343k
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.108s
|16/16
|344k
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.141s
|15/15
|344k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.220s
|15/17
|342k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.265s
|10/15
|339k
|19
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.519s
|12/15
|346k
|20
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.563s
|12/16
|342k
|21
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.051s
|15/15
|338k
|22
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.078s
|13/16
|341k
*Rookie.
Official COTA MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 2m 1.892s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Alex Rins 2m 3.126s (2023)
New rubber propels Maverick Vinales to the top sport in opening practice for the 2024 Americas MotoGP at a sunny COTA in Austin, Texas.
Sporting a Batman-themed helmet design, the Portimao Sprint winner was competitive throughout as he kept Pramac's world championship leader Jorge Martin at bay by 0.124s.
GASGAS rookie Pedro Acosta, fresh from his first MotoGP podium, also featured on top on the way to third ahead of former event winner Enea Bastianini (Ducati).
Marco Bezzecchi (VR46), Brad Binder (KTM) and Franco Morbidelli (Pramac) followed with COTA king Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati) in eighth - but don’t be fooled: Like Bastianini, Marquez didn’t fit new tyres at the end.
Younger brother and team-mate Alex Marquez was the only faller this morning, sliding off his Gresini machine in the early stages.
Jack Miller was quickest on several occasions but was the third rider in the top ten - after Bastianini and Marquez - to stick with old rubber and was pushed to ninth.
Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia likewise remained on the same set of soft front-medium rears throughout for 11th place, with Raul Fernandez putting the home Trackhouse team in 12th.
Defending COTA race winner Alex Rins was the quickest Yamaha in 13th with Luca Marini the fastest Honda in 15th.
The top ten riders in this afternoon’s practice session will receive direct access to Qualifying 2.
The unstable COTA subsoil means there has again been a partial resurfacing ahead of this year’s MotoGP event, with new asphalt at turns 2, 9-11, 12 and 16-19.