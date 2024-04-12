Bagnaia, Marquez react to Liberty Media’s MotoGP acquisition

'Liberty helped Formula One reach its maximum peak ever, so I think it will be a great opportunity for MotoGP'.

Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez , Grand Prix of the Americas, 11 April
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez , Grand Prix of the Americas, 11 April

Multiple MotoGP champions Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez have welcomed Liberty Media’s planned acquisition of the two-wheeled grand prix world championship.

Both cited the impact Liberty has had on the growth of F1 and hope that a similar blueprint will benefit MotoGP.

I think it's already a really great show, but it has to be more popular,” said reigning champion Bagnaia. “Something that makes a big difference is that Formula One is with cars and the car manufacturers are bigger than bike manufacturer.

“But I think Liberty Media have great ideas to improve our situation, that is already good, but because they know what to do. They helped Formula One reach its maximum peak ever, so I think it will be a great opportunity for MotoGP.”

Marquez highlighted the need to target the young generation of fans and create new ‘big names’ to rival the likes of past icons Valentino Rossi, Dani Pedrosa, Jorge Lorenzo and Casey Stoner.

I agree with Pecco, I'm happy with this news because what they [Liberty] did in Formula One was super big and made a huge difference,” Marquez said.

“They are the specialists of course, but the target is try to [engage with] the young generations and to create big names here in MotoGP like for example in the past when it was Valentino, Pedrosa, Lorenzo, Stoner.

“All big names that [helped bring the sport to] more people. That will be a matter of investing in MotoGP and growing the show.”

Liberty Media’s 86% acquisition of Dorna is expected to be officially completed by the end of this year.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
19 mins ago
2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Friday Practice Results
Maverick Vinales, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Maverick Vinales, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
MotoGP
News
26 mins ago
Maverick Vinales fastest in FP1 as Pedro Acosta shines again at COTA
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
1 hour ago
American MotoGP at COTA: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!
Jorge
Jorge
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Bagnaia, Marquez react to Liberty Media’s MotoGP acquisition
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez , Grand Prix of the Americas, 11 April
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez , Grand Prix of the Americas, 11 April
F1
News
1 hour ago
F1 sprint race: What are the rules? What is the new 2024 format?
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Enea Bastianini shares ‘secrets’ on how to win at COTA
Enea Bastianini, Tissot, Grand Prix of the Americas, 11 April
Enea Bastianini, Tissot, Grand Prix of the Americas, 11 April
F1
Feature
2 hours ago
How Fernando Alonso has impacted Mercedes’ options for F1 2025
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Pedro Acosta: We need more people like Kevin Schwantz
Pedro Acosta, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 11 April
Pedro Acosta, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 11 April
F1
News
3 hours ago
Ferrari rumoured to be readying 'version 2.0' F1 car for Imola deployment
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…