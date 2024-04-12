Bagnaia, Marquez react to Liberty Media’s MotoGP acquisition

Multiple MotoGP champions Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez have welcomed Liberty Media’s planned acquisition of the two-wheeled grand prix world championship.

Both cited the impact Liberty has had on the growth of F1 and hope that a similar blueprint will benefit MotoGP.

“I think it's already a really great show, but it has to be more popular,” said reigning champion Bagnaia. “Something that makes a big difference is that Formula One is with cars and the car manufacturers are bigger than bike manufacturer.

“But I think Liberty Media have great ideas to improve our situation, that is already good, but because they know what to do. They helped Formula One reach its maximum peak ever, so I think it will be a great opportunity for MotoGP.”

Marquez highlighted the need to target the young generation of fans and create new ‘big names’ to rival the likes of past icons Valentino Rossi, Dani Pedrosa, Jorge Lorenzo and Casey Stoner.

“I agree with Pecco, I'm happy with this news because what they [Liberty] did in Formula One was super big and made a huge difference,” Marquez said.

“They are the specialists of course, but the target is try to [engage with] the young generations and to create big names here in MotoGP like for example in the past when it was Valentino, Pedrosa, Lorenzo, Stoner.

“All big names that [helped bring the sport to] more people. That will be a matter of investing in MotoGP and growing the show.”

Liberty Media’s 86% acquisition of Dorna is expected to be officially completed by the end of this year.