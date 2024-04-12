Pedro Acosta: We need more people like Kevin Schwantz

MotoGP’s annual visit to COTA naturally evokes memories of Texas’ most famous motorcycle racer, 1993 500cc world champion Kevin Schwantz.

Schwantz’s legacy means that even though the current MotoGP grid were too young to see him race live, his thrilling antics on the Suzuki and fan-friendly showman approach still prompt universal admiration.

That includes current MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta, born in 2004, who remembers going to see a retired Schwantz at a meet and greet for fans at Jerez.

“We need more people like him,” said Acosta, who has long counted Schwantz as one of his racing heroes. “But I'm not talking [just] about riding or competition.

“We need more people like him because I remember going to Jerez, when I was maybe 8 years old or something, and [Schwantz] was the only guy that spent maybe 4 hours signing autographs outdoors for the fans. For this, we need more people like him.”

Reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia, an avid fan of MotoGP history, described Schwantz as ‘one of the most spectacular riders we ever saw’.

“I didn't have the chance to see him live, but what I saw [from videos] is that his talent was very explosive. He was doing incredible things, like the famous overtake [on Wayne Rainey] in Hockenheim,” Bagnaia said.

“He didn't have a normal, safe or calm career for all these injuries that he had. But for sure was one of the most spectacular riders we ever saw.”

Six time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez added: “Kevin has his own character, his own riding style, and it was amazing to watch. Of course, I didn't watch him live, but I re-watched many of his races and he's this kind of rider that you remember more about what he was doing, than about the titles.

“Because in the end the titles were not a lot, only one. But he was a showman on the race track, pushing always at 100% and I love this riding style.”

Fellow world champion Fabio Quartararo agreed.

“I didn't really have the chance to really see him riding, I’ve just seen a few races from the past, I think with Wayne Rainey in Suzuka. But the way he was braking was quite unique and also as a person and a character Kevin is a really great person, and of course a great rider.”

Looking more widely, Acosta, on the podium in only his second MotoGP race at Portimao, feels the current crop of premier-class riders should be more comfortable with their own characters.

“I think no one can be like [Schwantz] but we need to be more natural. I think we need to be like 10 years ago, when we had characters like Casey [Stoner], like Dani [Pedrosa]. Not everyone in the same way. Not changing anything [about their character]. That’s it.”