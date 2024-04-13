Americas MotoGP at COTA: Sprint race as it happened

Jorge Martin led the way heading into qualifying and confirmed his status as the early favourite after smashing the lap record on Friday.

But close behind him is Maverick Vinales who enjoyed a very strong Friday at COTA. Vinales later secured pole position as Martin crashed twice in Q2.

After their incident in Portimao, Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia were third and fourth, respectively during second practice. in Qualifying, Marquez claimed third behind Vinales and Acosta, while Bagnaia was fourth again.