Vinales looks to have this one secured ahead of Marquez and Martin.
Americas MotoGP at COTA: Sprint race as it happened
Live updates from qualifying and the sprint race at the Americas MotoGP in COTA.
Jorge Martin led the way heading into qualifying and confirmed his status as the early favourite after smashing the lap record on Friday.
But close behind him is Maverick Vinales who enjoyed a very strong Friday at COTA. Vinales later secured pole position as Martin crashed twice in Q2.
After their incident in Portimao, Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia were third and fourth, respectively during second practice. in Qualifying, Marquez claimed third behind Vinales and Acosta, while Bagnaia was fourth again.
Maverick Vinales wins his second sprint on the bounce ahead of Marquez, Martin, Acosta, Espargaro, Bastianini, Miller, Bagnaia and Raul Fernandez.
Johann Zarco joins Takaaki Nakagami and Joan Mir in crashing out of the sprint. What a nightmare for Honda.
Martin moves Acosta out the way and takes P3 away from him at turn ten.
Marc Marquez is really struggling as Acosta and Martin are all over him.
What a lap from Vinales as he's set a new fastest lap that was seven tenths quicker than Marquez.
Martin is beginning to make his charge as he gets through on Bastianini for P4. There's a gap ahead to Acosta however.
Acosta is all over the back of Marquez for second. Bagnaia has a shocking first lap and is in tenth place.
Fabio Di Giannantonio is out after his Ducati catches fire.
Vinales leads ahead of Marc Marquez and Bastianini!
Five lights go off and it's go in Texas for the MotoGP sprint!
The formation lap is underway at COTA!
The rider most out of position is Brad Binder who will line-up in 17th place.
It's Maverick Vinales who will lead the field away from pole, with Pedro Acosta second ahead of Marc Marquez.
Good evening everyone. It's nearly time for the MotoGP sprint at COTA. 21:00 is the start time for the ten laps race.
Vinales secures pole ahead of Acosta, Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, Bastianini and Martin.
Vinales smashes his previous best time to set the first-ever sub 2m 1s lap time at COTA.
Bezzecchi is down at turn one as Vinales looks set to go faster once again.
Aleix Espargaro has gone down at turn two, while Bagnaia goes third.
Martin is heading back out for what could be a memorable pole following his two falls.
There's no remounting for Martin this time as he his number one bike is wrecked.
Martin goes down again! What is going on with the championship leader. This time it's a rear-end crash for the Pramac rider on the exit of turn 18.
Vinales set a new all-time lap record to narrowly pip Marc Marquez to provisional pole but Martin is flying.