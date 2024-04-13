2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 20m 27.825s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +2.294s 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +4.399s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +6.480s 5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +6.657s 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +8.621s 7 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +9.237s 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +9.349s 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +9.637s 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +9.894s 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +10.364s 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +10.724s 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +11.549s 14 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +15.468s 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +15.574s 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +18.146s 17 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +22.989s Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) DNF Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) DNF Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF

*Rookie.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales escapes for a second Sprint victory in a row, on Saturday at the Americas MotoGP, as Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin complete the podium.

Pole qualifier Vinales held his advantage at Turn 1 then, after several laps being shadowed by Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta, suddenly blasted clear of the six-time MotoGP champion.

While the Aprilia star disappeared Marquez, Acosta and Jorge Martin bickered over best of the rest.

Having salvaged a second row start following two falls in qualifying, title leader Martin muscled past Acosta for third place just after the halfway stage.

But Marquez, whose position had looked vulnerable with some earlier out-of-shape moments, responded to pull clear of the Pramac rider and secure second.

Reigning double champion Francesco Bagnaia had a late front fender change on the grid, then wheelied off the line and plummeted from fourth to tenth at Turn 1.

The factory Ducati star struggled to make an impression for the rest of the Sprint and glanced at his rear tyre after finishing the race in eighth.

Vinales’ team-mate Aleix Espargaro caught Acosta in the closing laps but couldn’t quite attack.

Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller swapped sixth place in the closing stages as they finished ahead of Bagnaia, Raul Fernandez, Franco Morbidelli, Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder, who fought from 17th after a qualifying fall.

Bastianini has now taken second in the standings away from Binder.

Fabio Quartararo was the top Yamaha in 15th, one place ahead of team-mate and 2023 Grand Prix winner Alex Rins.

Honda’s nightmare weekend continued with Luca Marini the only RC213V to reach the flag, in last place.

Fabio di Giannantonio was forced out by a technical problem on the opening lap, probably caused by earlier contact with Alex Marquez.

The others on the DNF list were fallers.

All riders chose the medium front and soft rear tyre combination, but the medium rear might be an option for Sunday’s full-length race.

The unstable COTA subsoil means there has again been a partial resurfacing ahead of this year’s MotoGP event, with new asphalt at turns 2, 9-11, 12 and 16-19.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.