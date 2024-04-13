2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Maverick Vinales, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)20m 27.825s
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+2.294s
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+4.399s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+6.480s
5Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+6.657s
6Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+8.621s
7Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+9.237s
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+9.349s
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+9.637s
10Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+9.894s
11Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+10.364s
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+10.724s
13Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+11.549s
14Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+15.468s
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.574s
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+18.146s
17Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+22.989s
 Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)DNF

*Rookie.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales escapes for a second Sprint victory in a row, on Saturday at the Americas MotoGP, as Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin complete the podium.

Pole qualifier Vinales held his advantage at Turn 1 then, after several laps being shadowed by Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta, suddenly blasted clear of the six-time MotoGP champion.

While the Aprilia star disappeared Marquez, Acosta and Jorge Martin bickered over best of the rest.

Having salvaged a second row start following two falls in qualifying, title leader Martin muscled past Acosta for third place just after the halfway stage.

But Marquez, whose position had looked vulnerable with some earlier out-of-shape moments, responded to pull clear of the Pramac rider and secure second.

Reigning double champion Francesco Bagnaia had a late front fender change on the grid, then wheelied off the line and plummeted from fourth to tenth at Turn 1.

The factory Ducati star struggled to make an impression for the rest of the Sprint and glanced at his rear tyre after finishing the race in eighth.

Vinales’ team-mate Aleix Espargaro caught Acosta in the closing laps but couldn’t quite attack.

Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller swapped sixth place in the closing stages as they finished ahead of Bagnaia, Raul Fernandez, Franco Morbidelli, Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder, who fought from 17th after a qualifying fall.

Bastianini has now taken second in the standings away from Binder.

Fabio Quartararo was the top Yamaha in 15th, one place ahead of team-mate and 2023 Grand Prix winner Alex Rins.

Honda’s nightmare weekend continued with Luca Marini the only RC213V to reach the flag, in last place.

Fabio di Giannantonio was forced out by a technical problem on the opening lap, probably caused by earlier contact with Alex Marquez.

The others on the DNF list were fallers.

All riders chose the medium front and soft rear tyre combination, but the medium rear might be an option for Sunday’s full-length race.

The unstable COTA subsoil means there has again been a partial resurfacing ahead of this year’s MotoGP event, with new asphalt at turns 2, 9-11, 12 and 16-19.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

