Starting grid for the Americas MotoGP: How today's race will begin

Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 2'0.864s 5/6 345k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.328s 6/7 347k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.402s 2/6 347k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.488s 5/7 345k 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.575s 2/5 344k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.647s 4/5 347k 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.698s 2/4 346k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.803s 5/6 343k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.873s 6/7 343k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.415s 3/6 347k 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.433s 6/7 344k 12 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) No Time 5/6 341k Qualifying 1: 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2'1.893s 5/6 343k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2'2.089s 6/6 341k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 2'2.14s 4/5 345k 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 2'2.223s 5/6 341k 17 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 2'2.38s 5/6 342k 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2'2.829s 5/6 347k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 2'3.114s 6/6 339k 20 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2'3.249s 5/6 338k

After his victory in the sprint at Portimao and near podium in the grand prix, Maverick Vinales secured a dominant pole ahead of rookier sensation Pedro Acosta. Vinales converted pole into sprint race victory, too.

‘King of COTA’, Marc Marquez was the leading Ducati as he pipped Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin to a front row start.

Martin, who will start from sixth spot, crashed twice during Qualifying 2 in what was a disastrous session for the championship leader.

Close to seven tenths off his team-mate Aleix Espargaro will lead away the third row of the grid ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli, who secured his best qualifying finish since joining Ducati.

Marco Bezzecchi was tenth in Q2 ahead of Jack Miller and Alex Marquez, both of who advanced through Q1.

Not in the leading positions was Brad Binder, who like Martin saw his qualifying session impacted by a crash.

Fellow KTM rider Augusto Fernandez was the other rider unqualified by Japanese machines, as both Alex Rins and Fabio Quartararo finished ahead of the Spaniard.