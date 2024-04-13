Pedro Acosta ‘is the new name in the mix, good for the championship’

Pedro Acosta, who secured his first MotoGP podium last time out in Portimao, will start the sprint and grand prix at COTA from second after another sizzling performance in qualifying.

But even before his first-ever front row start, the praise for Acosta has been pouring in from some of America's legendary riders.

Discussing Acosta’s progression, former three-time 500cc world champion Wayne Rainey said: “Very impressive. It doesn’t always happen when you see a rookie come in and fight with the established riders.

“I think that in the first race he was there but had some problems, but in the last race he caught Pecco, Marc and a few others but he just went right through them and wasn’t out of control.

“He actually looked much better than the established riders in the field. I think he’s going to be a big talent and if he can stay healthy I think he is going to win a race; more than one.

“He is going to be good for the championship and it will be fun to watch.”

Another three-time 500cc champion in Kenny Roberts Sr pointed to Acosta’s age as an element that won’t have a significant impact either way during his rookie campaign.

Roberts Sr stated: “I don’t think his age is a disadvantage or an advantage. It’s the experience he has.

“He obviously has a lot of talent. It looks like he is very mature. So age doesn’t really make a difference.”

Roberts Sr’s son Kenny Roberts Jr also had high praise for the GASGAS Tech 3 KTM rider, saying: “For me, it is awesome to see. I don’t know how hard the bikes are to adapt to and ride.

“But everything I’m hearing from the guys is that he is doing an incredible job from the current riders, and that’s what I’m saying as well.”

A one-time 500cc world champion, Kevin Schwantz believes Acosta will only get stronger and ‘smarter’ as the 2024 season wears on.

Schwantz added: “Acosta is the new name in the mix and it makes me smile to see some young kid in there going as fast as he can and when the tyres go bad he hangs on and does the best that he can.

“It’s interesting, I think he is going to get smarter as the season progresses, but that outright speed is there.”