Maverick Vinales stuns the opposition with lap record, Jorge Martin crashes twice in Q2

Already setting blistering sectors on his first lap, Jorge Martin threw it all away as he crashed at turn 11.

Electing not to return to pit lane, Martin instead went for another push lap as he set the fastest sector one of the session.

At the front, Maverick Vinales set a new lap record on his first attempt as he narrowly pipped Marc Marquez.

Martin, who looked set to challenge for the front row, then binned his Ducati for a second time in as many laps, this time losing the rear of his GP24 at turn 18.

Martin made his way back to pit lane but not aboard his machine which was wrecked following the second crash.

As the final time attack runs began, Martin headed back out with the rest of the grid. Aleix Espargaro became the second Q2 faller as he lost control at turn two, while Francesco Bagnaia went third quickest.

While it was disaster for one Aprilia rider, Vinales then smashed the lap record again as he became the first and only rider to break under the 2m 1s barrier.

Pedro Acosta set a stunning time of his own as he secured second ahead of Marc Marquez.

Binder crashes and fails to secure Q2 birth

One of the favourites to advance, Brad Binder suffered a crash on his opening flying lap but was able to get back aboard his RC16.

Binder then returned to pit lane immediately as Alex Marquez put his Gresini Ducati top of the leaderboard.

Miguel Oliveira then bettered Marquez’s time after setting a 2:01.844s, which pushed Alex Rins out of the top two.

In need of a big lap, Binder was instead outshone by team-mate Jack Miller who went fastest after following Binder.

Marquez jumped up to second behind the Australian while Fabio Quartararo suffered a fall at turn one on his final lap.