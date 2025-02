The 2025 MotoGP season begins at the end of the month in Thailand, but the series is setting up shop in the country for much of February.

On 12-13 February the final pre-season test of the year takes place at Buriram, before the campaign begins at the circuit on 28 March - 2 February.

But first, the 2025 MotoGP season will be officially launched in Bangkok with all 11 teams present for a day of activities in front of the Thai fans.

It is the first time MotoGP has staged an official launch for a season, though there will be no liveries revealed as the teams have already unveiled their colours for the coming campaign.

The launch event begins at 9:30am GMT with all riders taking their MotoGP machines for a parade through the city, before taking to the stage in front of the fans.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin will not attend after undergoing surgery on fractures he suffered in a crash on day one of the Sepang test.

VR46's Fabio Di Giannantonio and Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez will also miss the event due to injuries suffered in pre-season testing.