Marc Marquez bounces back on his final lap as he clears Binder by over two tenths. It's M. Marquez, Vinales, Binder, Miller, Franco Morbidelli and Martin in the top six.
Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from Friday practice at the Portuguese MotoGP in Portimao.
Francesco Bagnaia leads the MotoGP world championship after taking victory in the openig grand prix of 2024.
Close behind are Brad Binder and Jorge Martin, who also enter this weekend as firm favourites for the podium places.
After impressing on his Ducati debut, Marc Marquez returns to Portimao looking to build on his pole position from last season.
Maverick Vinales momentarily went top before being replaced by Brad Binder. It's a time of 1:40.689s for the South African.
Brad Binder moves up to fifth spot before making a mistake on his next lap which was set to be even faster.
Marc Marquez goes top again as he becomes the first rider to break into the 1m 40s barrier.
But he's quickly replaced by Oliveira who narrowly moves ahead of the Gresini Ducati rider.
Marc Marquez goes quickest by three tenths with just 15 minutes remaining.
1:41.724s from Miller as he goes quickest once again for KTM.
The leaderboard is continuing to change as impressive rookie Pedro Acosta is now quickest.
Ducati's big guns are beginning to show their pace as Bagnaia goes third and Marc Marquez fourth.
Good early pace from Alex Rins who has gone quickest aboard his factory Yamaha machine.
Oliveira runs off circuit at turn one, highlighting just how dirty the track is at the moment.
Jack Miller is the early pacesetter for KTM, ahead of home favourite Miguel Oliveira.
FP1 is underway at Portimao!
Francesco Bagnaia will be looking to continue his stunning form at Portimao, after the factory Ducati rider won both races in 2023.
Good morning and welcome to day-one of the Portimao MotoGP. FP1 in the premier class is coming up at 10:45 UK time.